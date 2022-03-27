Omicron and Omicron 2: bis contagions and new infection, what do we know

Does anyone who has had covid contagion from the Omicron variant risk a new infection with the Omicron 2 variant? When asked about the efficacy and duration of immunity, the study coordinated by UCSF professor, infectious disease specialist at the University of San Francisco, cited by the Chronicle, tries to answer. “Anyone who has had an Omicron infection is not guaranteed to be protected from reinfection ’caused’ by a new variant. You would probably have more robust immunity if there had been infection linked to another strain.”

Reinfection is not a rare event, although absolutely precise data on the spread of the phenomenon or on the efficiency and duration of immunity following one, two or even three previous infections are lacking. A recent pre-print study carried out in the United States, on 308,000 subjects identified among veterans, showed that over 9,000 patients (about 3%) had contracted the virus for the second time. For nearly 200 people, however, it was the third infection

In the short term, many scientists believe that post-Omicron healing immunity coupled with vaccination may provide protection from a new wave like that caused by Omicron 2 (identified as BA.2). The picture, however, could change in the coming months. The recovered, who are also vaccinated, will in all likelihood have greater protection but will not be 100% shielded from future infections. “You should have the protection to get through the BA.2 wave but you can’t tell what the protection is from an infection in a year,” said Professor Warner Greene, of the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco.

The unknown factor is mainly linked to the possible appearance of new variants. “These are moving parts. Would we be ready for something in a couple of months?” Asks Professor Abraar Karan, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford.