Omicron and sleep paralysis. The new symptom of the Omicron variant is a nightmare – Time





Sore throat, cold, mild fever. These are the new symptoms triggered by the Covid “Omicron” variant but alongside the new flu, which involves more the upper respiratory tract than the lungs, many describe an unusual problem that can occur at night. With this new Covid mutation, many have reported sleep paralysis. According to the National Health System “sleep paralysis is when you cannot move or speak while you wake up or fall asleep.” A condition that occurs when a person cannot move their muscles because it is as if they are sleeping while the brain is awake. The disorder can strike at any stage of sleep. It can be a frightening experience, but it is harmless and most people can experience it no more than once or twice in their life.

The reinfection capacity of the Omicron variant appears to be unprecedented. But the data also says it causes milder symptoms, especially among those who have already completed the vaccination course, the most common of which include dry cough, sore throat, mild fever, night sweats. Yet the latest cases also describe sleep paralysis, the unusual complication that would strike in the middle of the night.