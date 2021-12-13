Omicron and third dose, why it is necessary to do the booster (and what are the risks with two boosters)

Omicron causes the first death in Britain: the new variant, according to initial information, would not only be more contagious than the Delta but substantially able to overcome the antibody defenses in those who have already contracted Covid or have already been vaccinated. For this, the third dose is crucial.

What the new variant produces

According to a new study from the University of Oxford, the new variant produces “a substantial decrease in neutralizing titers, a measure of the level of neutralizing antibodies generated in response to anti-Covid vaccination or Covid-19 infection”. Scholars point out that “This efficacy was improved by a third dose of the vaccine.” For this reason, “increasing vaccination adherence among non-immunized and encouraging the booster dose remain the priority to reduce transmission levels and the potential burden of serious disease.”

NEW STUDY: Oxford researchers have analyzed the impact of the Omicron #COVID-19 variant on one of the immune responses generated by vaccination. The results indicate that Omicron has the potential to drive a further wave of infections, including among those already vaccinated. – University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) December 13, 2021

The drop in antibodies

Contagion or not, it was the Italian Higher Institute of Health that let it be known that after 5 months from the second injection the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing Covid drops from 74% to 39% (although it remains high – at 84 % – cover from severe forms of the disease). The risk of death for those who have not been vaccinated is 16.6 times higher than for those who have had the third dose. The preprint study conducted at the Africa Health Research Institute tested 14 plasma samples from 12 vaccinated, including 6 previously infected. The decrease in antibody ability to neutralize Omicron compared to the original virus was 41 times.

Two doses of the Covid vaccine would therefore not be sufficient to ward off the Omicron variant contagion: from the first analyzes in the United Kingdom compared to the Omicron and Delta variants it is found that the vaccines are less effective in stopping the new variant. The so-called booster however significantly raises the protection up to around 75%.

Third dose effective against Omicron

Tests carried out in the laboratory by Pfizer / BioNTech confirmed that the Omicron variant was neutralized by three doses of the vaccine: the data show that the booster dose multiplies antibodies up to 25 times and guarantees a level of protection similar to that observed. after two doses against the original virus and known variants. An Israeli study also finds that two doses of Pfizer after 5 or 6 months give no protection against the Omicron variant, while the booster offers “significant” protection against serious disease.

The acceleration on administration

Self “The current recommendation is to administer booster doses preferably after 6 months “but” the available data support the safe and effective administration of a booster dose as early as 3 months after completion of primary vaccination “, as underlined by the head of the vaccines task force. Ema, Marco Cavaleri, several countries are accelerating on the third dose. Last in order of date, Denmark, which has just reduced the time between the second and third dose from the previous six months for all over 40s to 4 and a half months. With this measure, “we will face the winter with greater protection for the more fragile people, ”stressed the director of the Health Agency, Soren Brostrom.