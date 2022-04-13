Omicron and Xe, why is Covid out of control in Shanghai? All the flaws in the “inactive” Sinovac vaccine

There is no peace a Shanghaicity Chinese in panic (and in lockdown) for a new wave of contagions. The Covid with his variantsfrom Omicron to Xe and also with cases of Xfdoes not loosen its grip by plunging the inhabitants into a panic in a situation defined as “worse than Wuhan of 2020 “. Shanghai, therefore, is starting from the starting square of a tragic game of the goose dictated by the rules of Covidbringing the clock back to two years ago, when the pandemic began: but what is triggering this new wave of cases?

Shanghai, an infinite Covid nightmare: inhabitants closed at home without food, suicide alarm and riots

Guangzhou, mass test on 18 million people (for 18 positives)

For experts, among the causes of the contagion boom a Shanghai some factors must be taken into consideration: the failure of politics “zero Covid“imposed by the Chinese government: 52 million Chinese over the age of 60 have not been vaccinated and positives continue to be forcibly taken away from their families. And secondly (but perhaps it is the first) must be considered what kind of vaccine has been used to immunize the population: the Sinovac. Chinese vaccine which, numbers in hand, is proving to be inactive.

Shanghai, the cases date back to 26,000

The cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai yesterday returned to rise, exceeding 26,000 from just over 23,000 on Monday: according to data released by the National Health Commission, the financial hub of China recorded 1,189 confirmed infections and 25,141 asymptomatic carriers. Overall, the country reported an additional 1,500 local infections, including 233 related to Jilin, 22 to Guangdong, 14 to Hainan and 12 to Zhejiang. On the other hand, 13 cases were imported, while asymptomatic cases increased to 26,525, of which 26,420 were local and 105 from abroad.

The rules of the lockdown

Shanghai Municipality has warned that anyone who violates strict lockdown rules will be prosecuted. The police department, in particular, called on most of the 26 million blocked residents to “fight the epidemic with one heart and work together for a victory.” Those “who violate the provisions will be treated in accordance with the law by the public security organs. If it constitutes a crime, they will be investigated according to the law “, reads a note.

Police intervened in the face of mounting frustration, with many confined to their homes for over three weeks and struggling with problems such as daily supplies. The anti-Covid measures, which reflect the approach of the ‘zero tolerance‘married from China, have reverberated in the global economy with further supply chain disruptions as the city’s port, the largest in the world, has severe operational problems. At least 11 Taiwanese companies, manufacturers of electronics components, said they would suspend production due to the coronavirus.

However, Caixin magazine reported that Shanghai is one of eight cities involved in a pilot scheme by national health authorities to ease quarantine requirements, citing a confidential government plan that aims to reduce centralized quarantine requirements from 14 to 10 days. Finally, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the authority that monitors the Internet, warned against “the manufacture and dissemination of false news” online about Covid that “interrupt communications and cause negative effects”.

“Worse than Wuhan in 2020”

The envoy of CNN David Culver said the Shanghai today is worse than Wuhan in 2020. “If you thought Wuhan in 2020 was a bad situation, welcome to Shanghai in 2022“describing a “unprecedented lockdown“and reporting that the health authorities came to his home and sealed the door with tape.

“I can’t go out unless I want to risk sanctions,” said the reporter. All the houses in his neighborhood have been sealed off. In some cases, especially in the presence of positive people coronavirus, authorities used bicycle locks to lock house doors from the outside. The risk at this moment is the shortage of food and other basic necessities for the inhabitants who cannot leave the house.

Guangzhou, mass test on 18 million people (for 18 positives). New record of cases in Shanghai https://t.co/GeNKY2qoKg – The Messenger (@ilmessaggeroit) April 11, 2022