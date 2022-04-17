Omicron, Andreoni: “Thousands of submerged positives, few swabs: Italians tired of the pandemic”

The bulletin it’s just there tip of the iceberg: thousands of submerged positives escape official statistics and the virus continues to run. This is the situation described by the virologist Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) who points the finger at self-tests and “pandemic fatigue“that afflicts Italians: many do not swab even if they have symptoms, or if they are positive after the home test they do not declare it.

“It is clear that there are thousands of submerged, undiagnosed Covid cases that are not registered in the official daily bulletin. There is a much wider circulation than in the report »wrote the doctor« I don’t think it’s a problem only in Italy but also in other countries. It is likely that behind this phenomenon there is a general tiredness with respect to the pandemic and the perception of the futility, today, of a certain diagnosis, and then also the spread of self-diagnosis tests. The message has passed that Sars-CoV-2 has become one influence and therefore it is not necessary to verify if one is positive or not ».

Andreoni takes up and cites the opinion of another virologist, Massimo Galli, who wrote on Twitter that “here the real cases that are not counted are many, too many”.

In the last 28 days in Italy we have had 1,915,490 cases of #COVID-19 with 3,855 deaths. In France they were respectively 3,518,383 and 3,195, in Germany 5,284,133 with 6,232 deaths. Explanation: here the real cases that are not ‘counted’ are very many, too many. – Massimo Galli (@ MassimoGalli51) April 13, 2022

On the link between the number of deaths and a iceberg of cases of which we see only the tip, Andreoni adds: «In the first phase of the pandemic we did few swabs and only the symptomatic ones, so we went to see only the part outside the iceberg. Today, we are going back to doing a few tests, but because people either don’t dabble or do self-analysis and stay at home ».

The virologist has no doubts about the masks: it is too early to remove them and we should stop making proclamations about the day of their elimination. “The mask indoors is useful but

it is not the panacea. It is clear, however, that we cannot lift the obligation right now with this great circulation of the virus. We are making a serious mistake in making proclamations every day by giving dates or indications that then clash with the evolution of the epidemiological situation of which we cannot make certain predictions »says the doctor.

An opinion in line with the words of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who recalled that he postponed the stop to the obligation indoors hypothesized for May, stating that “the circulation of the virus is still significant and it is necessary to use a mask”. Andreoni therefore refuses to make predictions and to provide a certain date for the end of the obligation even though he believes that the end of May or early June is “Possible, given what has happened in the past two years”.





