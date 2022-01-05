Omicron appears to infect the lungs less

Since the identification of the omicron variant in southern Africa in late November, numerous research groups around the world have collected samples and performed laboratory experiments to assess the extent of the symptoms it causes and compare it with those of others. variants. The analyzes carried out so far, which will require further investigation, seem to confirm what has been observed in several countries, outside the laboratories: omicron has the ability to spread much faster than previous variants, but it seems to cause mostly mild symptoms, with less risk of developing serious breathing problems affecting the lungs.

In general, coronavirus infections start in the nose and then spread to the throat, mostly causing inflammation of the upper respiratory tract. In subjects most at risk, because they are elderly or with particular predispositions, the infection can continue to the rest of the respiratory system, causing serious damage to the lungs.

The arrival of the coronavirus in the lungs can lead to an overreaction by the immune system, which causes severe inflammation, attacking not only infected cells, but also healthy ones. This process damages lung tissue, leading to scarring that makes the lungs less efficient at breathing. Under these conditions, the coronavirus can also enter the bloodstream more easily, causing damage to other parts of the body.

A research team from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, found that a particular protein (TMPRSS2) – present on the surface of the cells that make up the lungs and which can help the coronavirus evade cellular defenses – does not readily interact with the variant. omicron. The hypothesis, shared by other research centers, is that this is one of the underlying causes of the lower number of lung infections compared to other variants, such as delta. In the upper respiratory tract, coronaviruses are able to bypass cell defenses more easily, even in the absence of the protein.

For the omicron variant, the evolutionary advantage in being present mainly in the nose and throat is the possibility of spreading more easily, since a substantial part of the viral particles are emitted when the infection affects the upper respiratory system. However, these hypotheses still have to receive confirmation and only partially explain the great speed of diffusion of the variant, the fastest so far observed in many countries.

Last week, an international research collaboration involving laboratories in the United States and Japan released a study of the first experiments with omicron, conducted in hamsters and mice. The animals were infected with the variant or earlier versions of the coronavirus, which have already been studied. In most tests, hamsters and mice were shown to develop lung problems and weight loss less frequently, with a lower incidence of deaths than other variants.

The research teams overall found milder symptoms, including in one particular hamster species (golden hamster, Mesocricetus auratus), known to become seriously ill in the case of exposure to the coronavirus.

Other studies have yielded similar results, finding omicron viral load in the noses of hamsters comparable to that found with other variants, while the levels were up to one-tenth lower in the lungs. The laboratory tests therefore seem to confirm a lower aggressiveness of the omicron at the level of the lungs, but it is good to remember that other tests will be necessary and that hamsters and humans have many differences.

Aware of the need to verify the effects of the new variant on human tissues, a research group from the University of Hong Kong used a dozen samples taken from human lungs sufficiently exposed to some variants. A slower growth rate of omicron than delta and other variants emerged. Also in this case other studies will be necessary, also dedicated to the analysis of what happens outside the laboratories, with all the difficulties of the case due to the major variables to be taken into consideration.

Between late November and early December, when omicron was spreading especially in South Africa, the first clinical experiences (therefore from the analysis on people hospitalized or in any case under health surveillance) had already indicated milder symptoms of omicron than other variants, with fewer hospitalizations . However, the data were few and it was not even clear whether the circumstance was due to the characteristics of the virus or to the fact that most of the individuals were young and immunized, either by vaccination or more frequently following a previous infection.

Even if less aggressive, a very contagious variant can cause a higher number of serious cases, because in absolute terms many more people get sick and it is therefore inevitable that those who have important symptoms and such as to need medical assistance and a hospitalization. The problem naturally also affects healthcare workers: more doctors, nurses and other infected workers reduce staff numbers, putting further pressure on healthcare systems.

The data shows that in general, people who received the booster (i.e. the third dose or the second dose for those who had been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson) are more protected than those who received only the second dose and much more than those who is not vaccinated.