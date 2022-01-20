Omicron: booster protects as 2 doses against original virus – Medicine

Two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine do not offer sufficient protection against the Omicron variant, but the third dose returns neutralizing antibodies to levels comparable to those obtained with two doses of vaccine against the original version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The confirmation comes from a study conducted by the two companies and published in Science.

The study verified the efficacy of vaccines against the main variants using serum collected during clinical trials of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) conducted in the past months: in particular that of 32 participants who had taken the second dose of 21 days and that of 30 volunteers who had taken the third dose a month ago.

After two doses of the vaccine, the levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron were 22.8 times lower than those against the Wuhan virus, with 20 of the 32 sera tested having no neutralizing capacity against the new variant. The two doses instead protected against Beta and Delta, albeit with a rate respectively 6.7 and 2.2 times lower than the original virus.

After one month from the administration of the third dose, however, the levels of antibodies increased by 23.4 times compared to what was detected after the second dose, reaching levels comparable to those obtained against the original coronavirus.

29 out of 30 sera were able to neutralize Omicron. The third dose also increased protection against the Beta and Delta variants and the Wuhan virus.

“Future studies will evaluate the persistence of antibodies,” the researchers write that “early reports estimate moderate to high vaccine efficacy against symptomatic Omicron infection, especially soon after the third dose.”

Notably an efficacy of “65 to 75% has been reported in the UK 2 to 4 weeks after the booster dose, which falls between 55 to 70% at 5-9 weeks and below 55% after 10 weeks. weeks after the third dose “.