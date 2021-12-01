Omicron, borders closed from the US to Japan. All travel restrictions

Earlier this week, Tokyo had decided to close the borders to all passengers from abroad, including students and business travelers. Despite these measures, the first case of the new variant was found on Tuesday in Japan, which entered the country last Sunday and came from Namibia.

France (closed) repatriates 20,000 citizens from Morocco

More than 20 thousand people repatriated to France from Morocco on board special flights after Rabat’s decision to close the borders to try to contain the spread of the new variant.

Le Figaro writes it citing French diplomatic sources. Most of the passengers repatriated to France since Friday are tourists, but also businessmen and “semi-residents”, ie people who have their residence between Morocco and France, the sources explained.

Hong Kong closes entrances to 4 other African countries

After blocking the borders to people arriving from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, the Hong Kong authorities closed the borders to citizens of four other African countries, while strengthening quarantine measures. anti Covid for the residents of the colony arriving from these countries.

According to reports from CNN, from today the citizens of the former colony from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia will have to spend seven days in solitary confinement in a government facility undergoing daily tampons and, at the end of this period, they will have to spend another 14-day quarantine in one of the special hotels.