Ómicron brought “more serious disease in children”; 2 Orange County teens died this month

The rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus resulted in Orange County hospitals holding children with more severe illness, officials said, a finding that was mirrored across the country.

Two teenagers who lived in this town have died from COVID-19 this month, officials reported this week, including one who was previously healthy and had not been vaccinated.

There have been a total of five pediatric coronavirus deaths among residents of Orange, California’s third-most populous county, since the pandemic began two years ago. Three of the deaths have occurred since December.

“We’ve certainly seen illness in children since the beginning of this pandemic, but during this surge in Omicron, we’re seeing a higher rate of more severe illness in children,” said Dr. Orange, who is also an expert on pediatric infections, in a video discussion Tuesday night.

“If you look at what happened at Children’s Hospital of Orange County … and pediatric hospitals across the country, this surge was really the worst,” Zahn said.

In previous increases, severely obese teens were more likely to develop a serious illness from COVID-19, Zahn added. But during the peak of the Omicron variant, “we saw children under the age of three who were otherwise healthy, with no underlying health conditions, still getting sick and ending up in the hospital,” Zahn said.

A major factor in the increase in pediatric hospitalizations across the country this winter was the large number of new infections of the ultra-contagious Omicron variant, according to the Children’s Hospital Association.

Although many people who become infected with coronavirus recover without being admitted to a hospital, the extraordinary rate of simultaneous infections, much higher than at any previous point in the pandemic, has been a significant element in the total number of hospitalized children.

“Ómicron has proven to be the most contagious variant of the pandemic so far. The main difference with it is the large number of children who get sick at the same time,” Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician from Kansas, wrote for an American Academy of Pediatrics website.

This variant has the ability to infect the upper respiratory system, and that could be a problem for little ones, explained Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “Face the Nation” on CBS last month.

A report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month found that, amid increased circulation of the Omicron variant, associated hospitalization rates among children under 18-year-olds grew rapidly in late December, especially among those four years and younger who are not eligible for vaccination.

The document added that, during the spread of this variant, the numbers of hospital admissions related to the coronavirus were lower among adolescents aged 12 to 17 who received all the vaccines compared to their uninoculated peers. In December, young people in that age group without any doses had a monthly hospitalization rate six times higher than those who did, “suggesting that the antigens were highly effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19.”

“Although hospitalizations associated with the coronavirus are more frequent among adults, it can cause serious outcomes in children and adolescents,” the report noted.

It also indicated that hospitalization rates for the virus in that age range during the Omicron surge were four times higher than during the Delta wave in the summer. It also resulted in the largest number of children positive for the coronavirus and admitted to a medical center in Orange County than previously presented.

At one point in January, there were 15 patients battling COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the “highest number ever,” with 14 in intensive care, said Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau. of Medical Attention and health officer of the constituency.

Chau referenced the story of a father who recently spoke publicly about the death this month of his previously healthy 17-year-old daughter. He refused the vaccine despite her and her wife’s efforts to encourage her to get the shot, he detailed in an interview with KCBS-TV. The television channel reported that the teenager suffered from multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a deadly complication of COVID-19.

The first pediatric patient to die from the coronavirus in Orange County, recorded in August 2020, was a teenage girl with an underlying health condition; the second was a child under the age of five in August 2021. A third child died in December; he was previously in good health, she was under five years old and therefore not eligible to receive a vaccine.

In California, 52 children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19. Los Angeles County has recorded eight pediatric deaths.

Even before Omicron’s surge, data emerged that the coronavirus had become a leading cause of death in children across the country.

There were 66 COVID-19-related deaths among children ages five to 11 in the year ending Oct. 2, according to the CDC.

Among those under the age of 18, there have been more than 1,400 COVID-19 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC.

Health officials have raised concerns about lower vaccination rates among children and adolescents, compared to adults. Among California minors ages five to 11, only 37% consider themselves fully inoculated, while 73% of ages 12 to 17 have their full doses.

By contrast, 87% of California adults through age 49 are fully vaccinated; as do more than 90% of older adults, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Lilly Nguyen of the Daily Pilot contributed to this article.