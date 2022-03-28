Ómicron: Can I mix alcohol after receiving the covid-19 vaccine or if I am positive?

Another year of suffering the ravages of the covid-19 pandemic and, after the arrival of the month of December, many people wonder if they can consume alcohol for the Christmas holidays. And not only that, people want to know if drinking intoxicating beverages can decrease the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.

The answer to this question depends on how much alcohol you consume.

According to some experts, there is no certain evidence that drinking alcohol reduces the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine. There are other studies that, on the other hand, ensure that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol could benefit the immune system by reducing its inflammation.

However, by ingesting large amounts of alcohol, especially in the long term, it could contribute to the weakening of the immune system and alter or interfere with the response of the vaccine against the coronavirus or its different strains. By weakening the immune system with alcohol, the human body takes time to recover antibody levels against any type of virus, including SARS-CoV-2.

Some studies in Mexico report that in order not to enhance the side effects of the vaccine such as dizziness, headache or nausea, it is recommended not to drink intoxicating beverages for the next 72 hours and even up to 21 days after the injection, the equivalent of three weeks. According to experts, alcohol acts with an immunosuppressive effect, which causes alterations in the body very similar to depression and stress.

The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) also reported that constant and severe alcohol consumption can cause the loss of peripheral T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes, which are related to the defense of the human body. These two components of the immune system help neutralize infectious agents such as viruses and bacteria.

If you still have doubts about how your intake of alcohol could affect you after being immunized for the third time against covid-19, consult a doctor specializing in viruses and bacteria, or your trusted health agent.