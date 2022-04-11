Omicron, Clerici: “Milder symptoms, but long covid risk does not change”

“The Omicron 2 variant has only recently been around. But data is starting to come out on how this Sars-CoV-2 mutant behaves compared to the previous ones. I’ve read a couple of studies about it that all say it appears to act like Omicron. 1, therefore as an infection of the upper airways. With a higher contagiousness, because it replicates not in the lungs but in the trachea, in the throat. Therefore closer to the ‘way out’. The symptoms do not seem to be different to the within the ‘Omicron family’ “. To draw the picture at Adnkronos Salute is Mario Clericiprofessor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, who warns: the speech is different with regards to Long Covid.

On the possible aftermath of the disease, the immunologist points out, “we still don’t know much. Even as regards the so-called ‘mental fog'” which has been talked about a lot in relation to Covid, “it is too early to say if there is a difference. in Omicron era in this sense. It seems that the sequelae are superimposable “. The risk of long Covid remains practically the same.

A work that also takes stock of the evolution of Covid symptoms is being published in ‘The Lancet’ and was announced in recent days as an anticipation by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid). In the study conducted in GB by King’s College London, it was calculated that those infected with Omicron could be 83% less likely to develop loss of smell than those who took Covid in the Delta era. Sore throat is more common in the Omicron phase, with a 55% increased risk of developing it. Omicron patients also appear to be 24% more likely to develop a hoarse voice than those with Delta and half as likely to show at least one of the three classic Covid symptoms (fever, loss of smell, and persistent cough).

“The symptomatology of Omicron 1 and 2 seems to be similar between the two subvariants and can be classified as an upper respiratory symptomatology: runny nose, cold, sore throat, dry cough. It is not Delta’s most pulmonary symptomatology”, he explains. Clerici. “The loss of smell is much less noticeable with Omicron. And with Omicron 2 it seems to be even more rare,” he points out. “In general it is impossible to say a priori if you have a common cold, an Omicron 2 or an Omicron 1 because there is almost total overlap in symptoms.” Comparing it with the previous dominant variant, Omicron appears to have “a lower risk of severe forms” in percentage compared to Delta.

And as for vaccination, “the third dose protects against Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 alike”, ie to a high degree from severe disease. “The genetic difference between the two viruses is not such as to cause concern. The same antibodies that recognize Omicron 1 are able to recognize Omicron 2,” concludes Clerici.