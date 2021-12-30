World

Omicron, Delta and third dose explained by “Mom I missed the plane”

The Delta variant ends up on the ground due to the vaccine. Omicron initially manages to dodge it but cannot prevent herself from falling due to the third dose. How to explain the functioning of vaccines through a clip of “Mom I missed the plane”, the famous 1990 film. Jonhs Hopkins University has released a short video on its social networks, ironic at the right point, to raise awareness about vaccination.

