Omicron direct, Europe falls in the red zone in the ECDC maps. Von Der Leyen: «66% received two doses». Great Britain: “Disconcerting days are coming”

Christmas in pademia, again. Italy is armored, restrictions for travelers are back: tampons and quarantine. The vaccine? Better if the traveler is immunized but Omicron it frightens and induces the Italian Health Minister Speranza to play ahead, to cool down an epidemic curve that promises to be important. And therefore the ordinance has this objective: to prevent the possible contagions that will derive from the Omicron wave. Looking at the ECDC map, the European Center for the Prevention and Control of Diseases (Ecdc), Italy is one of the very few countries to keep a few flashes of yellow in an entirely red-colored territory.

“We are facing another Christmas in pandemic mode. But we are better prepared than ever to fight the virus. Over 66% of Europeans have received two hits. And 62 million people have already had their calls, which is the best protection currently available against #Omicron, ”President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter profile.

Speaking at the plenary of the European Parliament, von der Leyen announces that Omicron will become prevalent on the continent in January. «For the last time of the year we meet again in this plenary and I’m a little worried and a little confident, and this is due to the pandemic and it saddens me to know that these holidays will be overshadowed by the pandemic but at the same time we have the means and tools to counter the pandemic », he began. “We are faced with a big challenge and we see that the cases of Covid are increasing in many countries with peaks – he added – and then the number of patients who are burdened in hospitals is also increasing”. According to von der Leyen the «variant Omicron is very contagious and we must accept that in mid-January it will be the dominant variant in Europe. Today, however, Europe is better prepared to fight this virus and the double dose plus booster is the best way to defend itself, we remain vigilant ».

The Omicron variant represents the greatest threat since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the British health authorities who say this. Omicron “is probably the most significant threat to public health since the start of the pandemic.” This was stated by Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), speaking before a committee of the British Parliament. Harries added that the data coming in the next few days will be “disconcerting” compared to those of the other variants. According to the expert, a “very worrying” situation could arise for the resilience of the public health service, which is under pressure for Covid and for a series of older organizational problems.

Restrictions, other countries

The Danish government already announced last week that schools and universities would close, that nightlife would be stopped and that it is necessary to promote smart working. It has also launched a vaccination campaign aimed at over 40s to receive the anti Covid booster (third dose) before the scheduled deadline.

In Norway – Norwegian officials to prepare have also considered the worst possible scenario and warned that if you do not take cover with restrictions aimed at limiting contact Omicron could infect between 90,000 and 300,000 people per day within the next three weeks. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has decided that from today bars and restaurants will no longer serve alcohol, remote work will be mandatory where possible, the use of masks will become mandatory. “

In the Netherlands – Restaurants, bars, non-essential shops and other public places are closed from 5pm to 5am from the end of November.

Primary schools closed in Denmark – In indoor restaurants, cafes and bars it is necessary to present the Green pass certifying the vaccination. The premises are closed from midnight to 5 in the morning. The discos remain closed. In kindergartens, it is recommended that children and parents who have symptoms related to Covid-19 should stay at home and get tested immediately. Unvaccinated staff are strongly encouraged to take the test on a weekly basis.

Primary schools close from today (December 15, ed) until (and inclusive) Tuesday January 4, 2022. Older pupils, on the other hand, will not go to school from Sunday 19 December 2021 until Friday 7 January 2021 (included). The teaching method is distance learning. University education, on the other hand, can continue with the use of the Green pass.