“Omicron? Don’t panic”: because it is an opportunity on the stock market

Speak about Omicron today it would be as if Tomasini worried because he “must die”. It is clear that Tomasini will crash sooner or later, but whether this is tomorrow or the day after tomorrow is possible but unlikely. The same thing as Omicron: that sooner or later a variant will arrive that will give us a hard time is almost obvious, but there are the means to react and we will do it. It’s part of the game, like saying that if you punch sooner or later you get a punch in the face, that’s obvious.

I’m not a virologist and I don’t want to become one because I have another job. But this interview sums up my thoughts on the Omicron variant very well and I add other things, always specifying that I am not a virologist, just in case there was a need to specify it. I go for points:

1. Now we have the Omicron variant and soon the phi and then the omega will arrive. We have to get used to it.

2. When the Phi variant arrives, pharmaceutical companies already state that it will take 3 months to create the right vaccine. So we are not unarmed.

Everyone says that the pandemic virus will sooner or later become endemic, an ambiguous phrase which means that we have to get used to the idea of ​​living with this virus for years and not months yet. On this point I see a lot of confusion, there are people who think it’s all over now or that it could be tomorrow. Nothing to do, we will have it among us forever like the flu.

We also have the first Italian with Omicron, a Campania manager who returned from Mozambique who, since he was vaccinated with two doses, is paucisymptomatic and this also sounds in favor of an exaggeration of the danger of Omicron. I don’t want to think badly, but thinking badly is right. This unverified and superficial Omicron news arrived at closed markets or worse at half-open markets: Thursday was Thanksgiving Day and Friday Wall Street was open until 13.00 or everyone at home eating turkey residues. Europe has plunged into a noisy session without news more for neurasthenia than for objective data. You will tell me that it is the stock exchange’s job to smell the air, but this time it really seems that it was more the nervousness of a market at an all-time high in the US than some real risk.

Instead, what one wonders is why the Western world has thrown away a billion vaccines without realizing that the war on Covid also passes byAfrica and that either we vaccinate all the inhabitants of this planet or the virus will always have a way to spread. But this is another aspect.

On a technical level, ours Ftse All share index has withstood the blow and if the above were true it would be a colossal buy opportunity to buy shares at bargain prices: look at how the closing on Friday straddles the trendline that passes just below (short period) while there is still room for the long-term trendline:

But let’s get to the old glories of our way of selecting stocks because we may need it on Monday to buy low.

We know that the Independent Trend Index is regular. It is stable. And linear. We know, we have repeated it so many times that you can’t take it anymore. But it is important to understand this: the road to achieving regularity is often winding, noisy, difficult. The path can be very long at times, but as always after a climb you can see a breathtaking view. And above all, when you finally reach that regularity it takes a while to lose it. Just like the sea: it takes a long time to warm up, but it takes just as long to cool down again.

The proof of these words is in the ITI ranking which you can find here

The actions that we have highlighted in blue are those we have already talked about in the past (precisely because already suggested by the ITI) and, as you can see, they are still here: think if you were thrown at the first sign. But today the protagonist is another: today we are talking about Pharmanutra shares.

The 45 ° curve promised by the ITI is not precise but, even if a little dirty, it is clearly visible. After a completely flat start to 2021, Pharmanutra shares they restarted like a train in the summer, breaking all-time highs and reaching triple-digit price increases: + 108.7% in just five months. The volumes followed closely the bullish and happy trend and a triangle is currently forming that hides the warning of a probable change, even if we do not yet know its nature: it is probable, however, that the bullish push. A couple of days ago (just when the maximums broke, coincidentally) the news that Pharmanutra has obtained the granting of three new patents in Italy and Russia. We know that novelties and innovations are the fuel of the markets. The company closed the first nine months of the year with revenues of almost 50 million, + 21% compared to the same period last year. Ebitda also increased significantly, from 12.11 to 15.82 million euros.