Omicron. Ecdc: “To stop the third dose after three months and semi lockdown with telework, no parties and gatherings, not even between family members”

Within the first two months of 2022 the Omicron variant could become the dominant one in Europe and, even if at the moment it no longer appears dangerous from a clinical point of view, the risk is that, given its extraordinary contagion capacity, it will still increase the number. of the positives and consequently the percentage of hospitalizations and deaths regardless of its danger. For this reason the ECDC calls on governments to bring forward the booster dose to three months but also to introduce again very strict non-pharmacological containment measures. THE DOCUMENT.

15 DEC – The ECDC has no doubts: “Even if the severity of the disease caused by the Micron were equal to or less than the severity of the Delta variant, the increased transmissibility and consequent exponential growth of cases will quickly outweigh any benefits of a potentially reduced severity. It is therefore very likely that the Omicron will cause further hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already foreseen before his arrival ”.

In essence, although perhaps no more dangerous in clinical terms than the Delta, Omicron’s much higher spreading capacity will still increase infections and consequently the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Booster dose better to do it already after three months. Faced with this scenario, the ECDC recommends increasing the vaccination campaign and bringing the booster dose to three months earlier.

But also to implement a close contact and meeting opportunities, both at work and for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays because, even if the vaccines, especially with the third dose, seem to curb infections and especially serious illness, alone are not enough to stop this new wave.

And, even if the ECDC never talks about lockdown, we’re almost there. The invitation to governments is in fact to immediately implement a tightening with the prompt application of all non-pharmaceutical containment measures and in particular: avoid large public or private gatherings, encourage the use of face masks, reduce contacts between groups of individuals in social or work contexts, introducing or maintaining telework, expanding testing and contact traceability.

And in view of the holidays, the ECD also recommends reducing inter-family meetings and exercising additional caution when traveling and / or where intergenerational contact is envisaged during the holiday season.

Also because, the ECDC ruled, “without a reduction in contact rates through the implementation of non-pharmaceutical preventive measures and an increase in booster vaccination, transmission levels could quickly overwhelm EU / EEA health systems” .

The ECDC therefore confirms that the Omicron variant, if the suggested containment measures are not implemented immediately, will soon supplant the Delta across the EU, becoming the dominant variant within the first two months of 2022.

The ECDC also points out that according to the evidence currently available, for severe outcomes caused by Delta VOC and potentially by the Micron VOC, booster doses will increase protection, with the impact on the population that should be greater if the booster dose it will be administered to the majority of the adult population within a short interval.

The data currently available, adds the ECDC, support the safe and effective administration of a booster dose as early as three months from the completion of the primary vaccination and this should be considered in the planning of vaccination campaigns in progress.

December 15, 2021

