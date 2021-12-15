Omicron, Ecdc warning: vaccines alone are not enough to curb the variant – Chronicle

Brussels, 15 December 2021 – Warning of theEcdc: “Strong action” is “urgent” in the face of the rapid progression of Omicron variant and “vaccination alone will not be enough”. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control stresses: “In the current situation, vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the impact of the Omicron variant, as there is no time to fill the vaccine gaps that still exist,” he said. stated the director, Andrea Ammon.

The community transmission of the variant of the Covid – reads the latest update to the rapid risk assessment – “is already underway in the countries of the EU / European Economic Area. In the next 2 months, a further rapid increase in cases of this new mutant is expected”. And, although Delta is currently still the most popular variant, “based on predictive models and based on growth advantage and level of immune escape, Omicron is likely to become the variant. dominant in the EU / See within the first 2 months of 2022“.

The EU Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, commenting on the document, reiterated: “Member States must make the right decisions based on science and with public health as a priority. Everyone must plan immediately to increase health care capacity, ensure that public health measures are reintroduced and strengthened and that vaccinations are rapidly increased. “

The heads of state and of government of the EU tomorrow in Brussels will also discuss whether or not to introduce in the individual Member States of the European Union theobligation to vaccinate against Covid-19. “The issue can be expected to be addressed” in the European Council, explains a senior EU official. “It is possible that there will be an exchange on this” during tomorrow morning’s debate on the epidemiological situation, predicts the source, recalling that decisions in this field are not the responsibility of the EU, but exclusively of the nation states. This morning, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who had already opened the discussion on the vaccination obligation, stressed in Strasbourg that the “price” that Europe pays for people who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is getting “higher and higher”.