Omicron, effective vaccines but the variant is strengthened: the Chinese study

The army of the immune system capable of defeating the Omicron variant is stronger if you are vaccinated or if you have had Covid, but the variant has also become “smarter” and has a greater ability to evade the protection itself. This is the result of a research published in the scientific journal Emerging Microbes & Infection.

According to researchers from the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control in China, although a third dose enhancement strategy can “significantly increase immunity,” Omicron protection “could be compromised.” But more research is needed to understand this better. According to Youchun Wang, a researcher who conducted the analysis, “the large number of mutations of the Omicron variant caused significant changes in the sensitivity to neutralization of people who had already had Covid”, but the level of protection “against Omicron is even higher than the ‘baseline’, which indicates that a certain protective effect can still be observed ‘.

The work analyzed 28 serum samples from patients recovering from the original Sars Cov-2 strain and tested them, in vitro, on Omicron samples, as well as four other viral strains defined as “worrying” (such as the variant Delta) by the World Health Organization and two other variants classified as ‘of interest’. The study data, according to the researchers, “could predict the potential reduction of the vaccine’s protection against the new Omicron variant.”