Omicron: Ema, it is clear that there is a decline in vaccine efficacy – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 21 – “The incoming data are by no means definitive, but it is clear that there is a decline in efficacy” of the vaccines against the Omicron variant. Emer Cooke the director of the European Medicines Agency explains this in her interview with the Financial Times. However, preliminary evidence also shows that a third dose of mRNA vaccines can at least partially restore antibody levels, the FT article explains, reporting the latest of the studies published by Moderna on the efficacy of the booster dose.



Cooke then said that so far “AstraZeneca has not formally requested that its vaccine be used as a booster in the EU”. According to the director of the EMA it is crucial not to stop the vaccination campaign and to verify the effectiveness of vaccines we must “let the science take its course”.



Regarding the decision on whether or not to use targeted vaccines for Omicron, Cooke explains that it will be made “when there is sufficient scientific evidence that the current vaccines do not work sufficiently”. (HANDLE).

