Omicron emergency, Japan closes its borders to all foreigners – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

The variant of Covid-19 triggers the blockade of the Japanese government: “From November 30, as a preventive measure, entry from all countries of the world has been banned”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan will block foreign visitors from around the world from November 30, to combat the spread of

Omicron variant of Covid-19 (here everything we know)

. Just three weeks ago, the Japanese government eased some restrictions to allow foreign business travelers, students and interns to enter the country. “Faced with a possible worsening of the situation, we have decided to ban new entries from all countries of the world as a preventive measure”, explained the prime minister.

Japanese returning from nine southern African states and countries where infections with the new variant have been identified will have to undergo “Strict risk-based isolation measures”Kishida added. The Japanese executive announced on Friday

extension of hotel quarantine to ten days for visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe

. Tokyo extended this measure this weekend for visitors arriving from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.