Omicron, Europe closes for the holidays: from the lockdown in the Netherlands to the curfew in Austria, the measures of the States to defend themselves from the variant

L’Holland chooses total lockdown, the Denmark only partial. But there are also those – like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who refuse to implement any restrictions before the holidays, despite having to deal with over a hundred thousand cases a day. European states react to the new threat of Covid in scattered order. Seven countries (Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden) have imitated Italy by imposing a buffer obligation on those who enter the country (including from the EU), but few have strengthened the green by passing it on to only vaccinated: Italy andAustria (the most severe country ever), while the France will introduce the new rule from January. In Spainon the other hand, the certificate continues to be requested only at the regional level and for arrivals from abroad. Pending the decisions of the Italian government, here are the measures adopted in the rest of Europe.

Read Also Covid, the government to Regions and Municipalities: “High speed of transmission of the virus, strengthen assistance measures in the territory and hospitals”

Netherlands: All closed until (at least) mid-January – The Dutch government is the first to have chosen the return to generalized lockdown. From 19 December and until at least January 14 all businesses not essential will remain closed (with bars and restaurants open only for delivery and take-away) while those of first necessity as supermarkets and pharmacies will be able to remain open until 20, guaranteeing five square meters of space for each customer. Even the schools they close and will not reopen until at least 9 January (the decision is scheduled for 3). In each dwelling it will be allowed to receive no more than two visitors a day (and it is not allowed to visit more than one per day), with the exception of December 23, 24 and 25, dates in which the admitted guests increase to four. Outdoors it is forbidden to gather in groups of more than two people, with the exclusion of cohabitants.

Read Also Covid, a 6-month-old baby transported urgently by military flight from Lamezia to the Bambino Gesù in Rome

Denmark: close on cinemas, theaters and museums – From Sunday and until next January 17 the Scandinavian country entered into partial lockdown, with the closure of theaters, cinemas, museums, amusement parks and convention centers, the ban on serving alcoholic beverages from 10pm to 5am and the obligation to close catering establishments at 11pm. The mask becomes compulsory in all establishments open to the public and limits to the capacity of the venues come into force. The first minister Puts Frederiksen he explained that he was able to avoid imposing limits on the right of assembly – as had happened in previous waves – thanks to the containment effect of vaccines. A meeting of the Scientific Committee is scheduled for January 5, which will evaluate the opportunity to extend the measures after the set deadline.

Read Also Covid, the government thinks of a squeeze after Christmas. From outdoor masks to pad for crowded events and parties – the options on the table

England: science calls for measures, Johnson postpones until after Christmas – In the UK which exceeds one hundredthousand infections per day (most of which due to Omicron) the restrictions are still the mild ones of “Plan B”. From December 15 in England on NHS Covid pass (proving vaccination, recovery or negative tampon) is only required to enter discos, night clubs and dance halls, as well as indoor events with more than 500 standing participants (such as concerts or large receptions) and outdoor ones with more than 4 thousand standing attendees (such as music festivals). Government science advisors have warned Boris Johnson on the risk of getting to 10 thousand hospitalizations a day without a passage to “Plan C” (which requires a mask and pass to access all the indoor venues) before Christmas: the premier, however, intends to postpone any restrictions – including a possible lockdown – until after the holidays , although London Mayor Sadiq Khan canceled all New Year’s events in the capital on Monday. Scotland and Wales have already taken a few more steps: in both countries the stadiums are returning behind closed doors, while the Edinburgh government has canceled the traditional Hogmanay New Year’s Eve and set an attendance limit for nightclubs and events.

Read Also Covid, the anesthetists: “The Omicron variant runs faster than politics. We prepare for the worst, we are worried but ready “

France: the super pass arrives from January – The prime minister Jean Castex announced a law, coming in January, to transform the pass sanitaire – necessary, inter alia, to access bars and restaurants, inter-regional transport, health facilities and shopping centers – in one pass vaccinal downloadable only by those who have completed the immunization cycle. To get it the swab will no longer be enough molecular or antigenic negative (whose duration in France is in any case only 24 hours), while it is still uncertain whether the healing in the previous six months. The head of government also ordered municipalities to cancel the celebrations for the new year, including the scheduled fireworks on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. To discourage crowds, on New Year’s Eve it will also be prohibited consumption of alcohol in the street.

Read Also Omicron variant, Iss: “The cases in Italy rise to 84. The figure is growing strongly “. Draghi calls the control room for 23 December

Spain: the obligation of outdoor masks is back – In the face of the new absolute record of infections (49,823 on Wednesday) and a surge in the incidence of the virus – reaching 695 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days – the premier Pedro Sánchez has chosen to reintroduce the obligation to mask even outdoors. At the regional level, however, other restrictions have already been imposed: Catalonia has introduced curfew and limitations on meetings and shop hours, the Basque Country is preparing to take similar measures. Nationally, the green pass (Covid portkey) is so far only required for travelers arriving from abroad: after the denials arrived last summer, however, the individual Autonomous communities have obtained from their respective Higher Courts of Justice the authorization to impose the certificate for access to certain places. In Catalonia, for example, it is required in night clubs, at parties and hotels, in Galicia in hospitals, in the Basque Country in restaurants.

Read Also Covid, Iss: “With the recall, the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease rises to 93.4%”. Hope: “We will do a new check on Omicron”

Austria: only three doses can be entered, restaurants closed at 10pm – As a drastic anti-Omicron measure, from Monday 20 December only those who have already received the will be able to enter Austria without restrictions third dose of vaccine. In addition, starting from December 27th all catering establishments will have to close at 10pm, which will make it impossible for New Year’s dinners outside the home. From November 22 to December 12 a national lockdown was in effect which resulted in a drop in the weekly incidence, from over 1,100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to less than 300. For whom is it vaccinated or healed from Covid (but not for the buffered) after the lockdown they reopened restaurants, hotels, theaters and cinemas, with the obligation to always wear the FFP2 mask. From 1 February 2022, Austria will also become the first EU state to impose thevaccination obligation generalized, which will last two years and will provide for fines of up to 3,600 euros for offenders.

Read Also Coronavirus, 36,293 new cases: over 50% more than 7 days ago. 146 deaths. New increase in hospitalized and 92 admissions to resuscitation

Germany: groups over ten people banned – After a meeting with the representatives of the Länder, the new chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at a press conference the restrictions that will come into effect from December 28. All those over 14 – including vaccinated and cured – will not be able to reunite in groups of more than ten people, not even on New Year’s Eve. All national events, primarily football matches, can only be held without audience, while clubs and discos will remain closed. The de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated, who cannot access shops – except grocery stores and pharmacies – cinemas, theaters and restaurants. In the workplace and on public transport, as in Italy, the “basic” green pass is valid, which also includes a negative buffer carried out within the previous 24 hours.

Read Also Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill: US green light for the drug Paxlovid. Here is who will be able to hire it

Belgium: cinemas and theaters closed, stop for indoor events – Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the new measures on Wednesday: starting from December 26 in Belgium the cinema, i theaters and the concert halls. Indoor events with more than two hundred participants are prohibited (even if seated) and public stops at sporting events. Even events that take place under tents, such as markets or Christmas fairs, will not be allowed. Also for outdoor events, if attendees are more than a hundred the organizers will have to prepare one-way routes, with separate inputs and outputs. In the shops it will not be possible to enter more than two people and each customer must have access to them ten square meters of space. Remote work remains mandatory four days a week.

Read Also Here are how many no vax are hospitalized for Covid in Lombardy alone: ​​the numbers provided by Governor Fontana

Portugal: Obligation to work from home, buffer for the New Year holidays – Faced with the advance of Omicron, the government of António Costa he anticipated the measures he planned to take in January. From 25th December night clubs and discos close, the telework it becomes mandatory until at least January 9th. New Year’s Eve will serve a negative buffer to access restaurants, casinos and street parties, no more than ten can gather and the consumption of alcohol in public will be prohibited. Even now, nightclubs are only accessible with a negative swab or a certificate of recovery, even for those already vaccinated.