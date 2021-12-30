Omicron, family doctors to the collapse: “We can not stand the shock wave” – ​​Chronicle

Naples, 30 December 2021 – General practitioners overwhelmed by patients, the Omicron variant is putting local medicine in crisis. “Our studies are overwhelmed, such as intensive care during the first wave. No.We will not be able to hold out much longer the impact of the Omicron variant, which does not lead to a large number of hospitalizations, but which instead falls entirely on the care management of the family doctor“. To launch L’risk alert of collapse degeneral practitioners are the family doctors of the Fimmg Campania.

The Campania doctors are asking for attention to a problem that “these days is likely to go unnoticed, but which in the coming weeks could explode in all its drama“. But not only. “While everyone is looking at the hospitals and the occupancy rates of the intensive care units and ordinary wards, the territory, which is the heart of health care, is in danger of jumping “.

“Withstand this shock wave – he says Corrado Calamaro, administrative secretary Fimmg – it is not possible. The lower severity of Covid patients translates into a load impossible to support, also because all the bureaucracy related to disease management“.

Between positivity, quarantines, home therapies and telephone consultations, they are hundreds of requests that daily arrive to individual GPs, requests for assistance that are added to visits to the offices, explain the white coats. “Let’s talk about thousands of people – he adds Luigi Sparano, provincial secretary of the Fimmg – who have Covid or who have flu symptoms. Numbers that increase exponentially and that lead us to believe that in the coming weeks the situation may risk becoming unmanageable. Immediate decisions are needed on obligation vaccinal, stricter limitations to gatherings and effective relationship and direct communication models between general practitioners and public health systems who are responsible for quarantines and of insulation, such as access to tampons molecular in the public “.