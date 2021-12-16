Omicron, Fauci: ‘No specific booster needed, Pfizer and Moderna third doses effective’

The White House epidemiologist explains that further booster with currently available vaccines protects against the new variant of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, we are discussing the possibility of the booster for the very young

The third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is effective against the Omicron variant. This was supported by Anthony Fauci, the main epidemiologist of the White House in the fight against Covid-19 (UPDATES – MAPS). “At the moment, a specific booster does not appear to be necessary” for the new coronavirus mutation, said the American expert, arguing however that Omicron will most likely become dominant in the United States, given its high transmissibility.

The effectiveness increases by 75% with the third dose see also



Draghi: “Towards Christmas safer, take the third dose as soon as possible” Fauci explained that the effectiveness of the Omicron vaccine decreases with time from the second dose, but increases by 75% with further booster. “The Omicron variant certainly compromises the antibody effects induced by the two doses and reduces the overall protection”, the epemiologist underlined, adding however that “a remarkable protection against serious diseases is maintained in the preliminary clinical studies and in vitro”.

The booster is also evaluated for the very young deepening



Omicron variant, Israel study: “We need boosters, 2 doses are not enough” If the third dose is needed for all adults in order to protect themselves from Omicron, American experts are looking into the possibility of the booster for teens instead. Fauci explained that teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 “exhibit a much more robust immune response to vaccines” than other segments of the population, and therefore may not need the third dose. “We are continuously examining the duration of the immune response and the level of antibodies induced by vaccines in the people involved in various studies and we continue to monitor the possibility that even the very young are subjected to the booster,” said the epidemiologist.