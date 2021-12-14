Omicron: Fauci, third dose vaccine gives optimal protection – Chronicle

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 13 DEC – To obtain “optimal protection” against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the third dose of vaccine must be done: Anthony Fauci said today, specifying that “preliminary data show that the third dose increases immune reactions to a level that protects against Omicron “. Speaking with ABC, President Joe Biden’s medical adviser explained that in the past two weeks “we have learned a lot about Omicron and continue to learn. We have learned that it has a very high level of contagiousness, which is capable of ‘puncturing’ the immunity given by the antibodies induced by the vaccines and by the disease itself, but also that the third vaccination dose increases the protection against the variant “. As for the ongoing discussion on the severity or otherwise of the disease caused by Omicron, the immunologist underlined that for now “this is anecdotal information”, so it would appear that the severity is a little less than that of the Delta variant. “But the data are confusing – he added – as the apparent lower severity of the disease could depend on the protection already present in the community if a large part of the population has already been infected by the virus or vaccinated”. Regarding the possible need to be vaccinated annually against Covid, Fauci hoped “as an immunologist that the third dose of vaccine would translate into an increase in long-term protection against viruses, which goes well beyond the six months of the first two doses”. (HANDLE)