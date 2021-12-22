Omicron fear, Germany closes stadiums and discos from December 28th

Chancellor Scholz: “This is not the time for parties” In Germany “it is not the time for parties and social gatherings,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who spoke at the end of the meeting with the Laender. “I understand all those who no longer want to hear about coronavirus, mutations and new variants but we cannot close our eyes to the wave that will come”. Governors urged the federal executive to speed up the vaccination requirement.

In Gb no new restrictions for now In Great Britain, total infections from Covid in the last 24 hours remain stable at around 90 thousand, fueled by the surge in the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that there will be no new restrictions before Christmas, but has not ruled out measures after the 25th. If government is needed, the prime minister said, it will be ready to act.

Israel and the US register the first death for Omicron During the day, both Israel and the US recorded the first death from the Omicron variant. And while the Knesset approved the government’s decision to ban citizens and residents from traveling to and from the United States, adding the United States to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits, including Italy, Biden responded to the new wave with quick DIY tests.

In USA free quick tests sent home and $ 100 to whoever will perform the booster From next month, half a million tests will be sent free of charge to citizens in the United States who request them. The novelty is part of the plan that also provides for the Pentagon to deploy a thousand soldiers (doctors, nurses, paramedics and others) in the most troubled hospitals in January and February. In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has launched an initiative to push vaccinations: one hundred dollars to those who will carry out the third dose of the vaccine for Covid by 31 December. New York is experiencing a leap in cases and the mayor in recent days has asked the federal government for help. New cases of Covid in the United States were nearly 254,000 on Monday, the highest level since September.

In Israel the 4th dose is recommended In Israel, a group of Israeli experts has also recommended a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for people over 60 and for health professionals, a decision hailed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as “great news” that “will help us overcome the problem. wave of Omicron “spreading globally. Now we need the approval of the director general of the Ministry of Health, expected within days, when clearer guidelines on the fourth dose will be released.