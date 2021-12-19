Omicron, fear in the United States: record of infections in New York, Harvard is back online, CNN closes its offices

The specter of lockdown is rapidly becoming a reality in half of the planet the planet, increasingly in difficulty in the face of the advancement of the Omicron variant.

New York, new record: 21,908 cases

For the second consecutive day, New York has seen a record number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Washington Post yesterday there were 21,908 new infections, the highest number ever recorded, surpassing the previous day’s record of 21,027 new infections. What is worrying above all is the speed with which there has been an increase in cases, with a rate of positivity that doubles every three days. “We have never seen such a thing,” tweeted Jay Varma, health adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio. President Biden will speak to the nation on Tuesday.

Fear in the United States

Spontaneous mini lockdowns due to lack of personnel or small outbreaks. Attendance in the office reduced to a flicker. Omicron is scary and the United States raises its guard. In anticipation of President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the pandemic scheduled for Tuesday, American restaurants, businesses and universities are tightening up. The prestigious Harvard University announced the return of online classes for three weeks in January. “Experts predict that the increase in Covid cases will continue. The Omicron variant will become the dominant one in the country shortly, with an expected peak in the first weeks of January, ”explained Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, illustrating the decision to move classes online. CNN, on the other hand, closed the offices to non-essential personnel and limited attendance in television studios. “If your job does not require attendance, please work elsewhere,” said president Jeff Zucker in an employee communication. The leap in Covid cases has also forced the cancellation of many corporate parties, especially in New York which has returned to its epicenter in the United States, with over 20,000 infections a day in the state. Record numbers that forced Wall Street, a fervent supporter of face-to-face work and one of the first to bring employees back to their desks, to back down. Goldman Sachs has ordered to cancel all corporate parties to limit the spread of the virus. JPMorgan advised his staff to postpone “events where wearing a mask may be difficult, such as those focused on eating and drinking.” But it is also small businesses such as restaurants that are forced to close: outbreaks among employees and the shortage of staff have led many businesses – already struggling with the high prices of raw materials and its effects on the menu – to opt to close at least temporarily. Waves of temporary closures also on Broadway, where the cancellations of shows due to cases of Covid in the staff are multiplying. In short, among Americans, anxiety and fear return to rise, even if for now few are reviewing their plans for the holidays. Airports are in fact crowded with record traffic since the start of the pandemic, demonstrating that even if Omicron shakes this year, Christmas will be different.

England: “For Christmas we have no certainties”

In England, Health Minister Sajid Javid reiterated the possibility of a lockdown in the UK before or after Christmas. “There are no certainties in this pandemic,” he said, answering the question about any new restrictions. “At this point we can not help but keep everything under control,” he stressed, even if “forces it is too late to respond to Omicron.” The minister then attacked the No Vax: «Their attitude is harmful to society. These people need to be aware of the damage they are causing. They occupy beds in hospitals that could be used for those with a heart problem or for those waiting for an intervention, ”the minister stressed in a morning program of the BBC. “Instead of protecting themselves and their community, they decide not to get vaccinated,” Javid insisted, inviting them to “come forward and get vaccinated.”

Ireland: “One in two contagion caused by Omicron”

In Ireland, according to local authorities, 52% of Covid-19 cases are attributable to the Omicron variant.

Netherlands: lockdown has started

As of today, the new total closure announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in force in the Netherlands, who defined the move as “inevitable due to the fifth wave that is approaching with the Omicron variant”. The head of the Rivm Institute of Public Health, Jaap van Dissel, speaking at the same press conference, said the Omicron variant is expected to become dominant in the Netherlands between Christmas and New Year.

The attempt to “keep treatment accessible to all” by avoiding overloading the hospitals will last until “at least January 14,” the government said. Only essential activities will remain open, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, which will operate until 8pm; non-essential shops, cinemas, theaters, museums, concert halls will instead be closed. The catering services will work with delivery and take away. As for the meetings, with the Christmas holidays approaching, the rules are as follows: it will not be possible to receive at home more than 2 people per day aged 13 and over; The exceptions will be 24, 25 and 26 December and New Year’s Eve, when the number will increase to 4. Only groups of two people can meet outdoors.

Schools will remain closed at least until January 9, while on January 3 the government will decide what to do from January 10 onwards. All indoor sports cannot be practiced (except swimming lessons), while the places dedicated to outdoor sports will remain open between 5 am and 5 pm For the over 18s, outdoor sports are allowed for one maximum of 2 people and keeping 1.5 meters away. The events will be prohibited, with the exception of sports competitions without an audience, the weekly markets and funerals up to a maximum of 100 participants. Christmas markets are prohibited.

Denmark in semi-lockdown, venues closed from 11pm

Denmark also tightens measures against Covid to cope with an increase in cases second only to Great Britain. The BBC reports it. For the whole month, stop at theaters, cinemas and amusement parks. Cafes and restaurants will have to close at 11pm and shops will not be able to sell alcohol after 10pm. Limits will also be imposed on the number of people allowed in the stores depending on the space.

Israel locks itself in: no entry or exit

Israel is preparing to include Italy and 9 other states (including the US) in the so-called “Red List” of countries with a high number of covid infections. This is the recommendation that comes from the ministry of health and that the government is preparing to launch. The provision starts in the night between next Tuesday and Wednesday and implies a ban on Israelis from traveling to the countries indicated. The other countries are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that “a fifth wave of the virus is on its way to Israel” pushed by the Omicron variant.

The designation of “Red Country” imposes a prohibition for Israelis to travel to and from these states, unless there is a permit issued by a special committee that sifts on a case-by-case basis. For those who are currently in these countries – which are added to an already large list that includes the whole southern part of Africa and other European countries – and who intend to return, a quarantine of at least 7 days has been established even if vaccinated. Until now, Israel had banned entry to foreigners but left the possibility for Israelis to go abroad where permitted; now the new provision prohibits this eventuality. In fact, according to the media, it is a “closing of the skies” which, in Bennett’s intentions, serves to delay the arrival of the fifth wave as much as possible. Today Israel recorded another 40 cases of Omicron, bringing the total infections of this variant to 175.