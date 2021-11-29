Omicron for South Africa “causes only mild symptoms”. London urgently convenes G7 health ministers. Morocco and Israel close flights

Omicron will be a source of “mild disease”, as they say in South Africa, the Great Britain however he decided to urgently convene an urgent meeting of the G7 health ministers who on Monday 29 November will have to discuss the developments of the pandemic related to the new variant. The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The news was released by the British Department of Health on Sunday evening, after reassuring messages had arrived from the hemisphere cradle of the new strain during the day. “The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes a mild illness without major symptoms “. It was to declare it Angelique Coetzee, president of the medical association of South Africa, the country where the new strain was discovered in early November. At the Bbc he explained that the variant was isolated thanks to the discovery, in his private clinic in Pretoria, of patients with symptoms that did not seem those characteristic of Covid. “Their symptoms were very different And mild compared to those I had previously treated ”, he retraces. Warning, however, that people elderly, with pathologies and above all not vaccinated however, they are at risk: “What we need to worry about is that older, vaccine-free people become infected with the new variant. And if they are not vaccinated, we will see many people with severe forms of the disease “. Coetzee then remembers how the situation in South Africa is very different from the European one, on the one hand due to the low incidence of the vaccination campaign (which in the country is still at 24%), on the other due to the low share of the population over 65 years, equal to just 6%.

For its part theWorld Health Organization underlines how in the light of the current studies being carried out in South Africa and in other countries on the Omicron variant “it is not yet clear whether it is more transmissible (that is, it spreads more easily from person to person) than other variants, including the Delta”. According to the WHO “i preliminary data suggest that there are increasing hospitalization rates in South Africa, but this could be due to the increase in the overall number of people infected, rather than a specific infection due to the variant. In general, WHO reiterates that “understanding the severity level of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks”. And therefore “asks that the borders remain open. As countries impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns about the new variant of Covid Omicron, WHO urges countries to follow scientific and health regulations ”.

In the meantime, however, the mutation of Sars-CoV-2 is alarming the whole world. In Europe it is already circulating, as confirmed by the first cases confirmed in Germany, UK, Italy And Holland. “It is a race against time”, says the president of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen. “We take the variant very seriously. It will take two to three weeks to get one complete view of the features of this mutation. The priority, first of all, is to get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated and given the third dose. The second priority is to keep the masks and social distancing, ”he said in a press conference from Line.

In Hollandmeanwhile, it is feared that 61 passengers arrived on flights from South Africa and positive results have contracted the new variant (already detected with certainty in 13 of them). London is taking decisive precautions, imposing the obligation of masks in shops and on buses and reintroducing the obligation of molecular testing with quarantine until the result for anyone entering British territory. Moreover, the speed of Omicron’s propagation scares governments: after having already blocked flights from abroad, Israel And Morocco announced the closure of the borders andAustralia news arrives of the first cases found on the continent. The Japan added three other African countries to the list of those with mandatory entry quarantine. They United States they know that it is only a matter of time before they start counting cases too, so all efforts are focused on strengthening tests and speeding up vaccinations.

Israel – The government has decided to completely close the borders to prevent the arrival of people infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, after yesterday announcing the interruption of flights from abroad.

Australia – The Omicron variant has also arrived here: the government announced that it had diagnosed two infections on passengers from South Africa.

Holland – The variant was found in 13 of the travelers from two flights from South Africa that landed in Amsterdam on Friday. A total of 61 passengers tested positive for Covid according to the Dutch health authority. Upon arrival, all were quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam Airport.

South Africa – The number of infections in the country continues to grow: the Ministry of Health has reported further 3,200 new cases in the last 24 hours, but providing no indication of how many of these are due to Omicron. In the country, reads a tweet from the South African health authority, the positivity rate has risen to 9.2% with “3,220 new cases of Covid” concentrated in Guateng, the region where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located and where the 82% of total new infections. Yesterday the data pointed to 2,880 new cases in one day and 2,465 the day before yesterday. Travel bans issued by many countries against South Africans are tantamount to “punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and its ability to detect new variants more quickly,” the government complained. “We are being punished for being transparent and doing things quickly,” said the South African virologist. Tulio de Oliveira, whose team took over the variant.

Japan – Japan adds three other African countries to the list of countries for which it has been triggered since Saturday the obligation of quarantine, after the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19. The countries are Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, and are added to Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa itself. “The government responds urgently to the risk of the virus spreading, and we will do everything in our power to better control the borders,” said the Japanese premier. Fumio Kishida. Travelers from the nine countries will undergo a period of ten days of quarantine in facilities set up by the health authorities, during which three swabs will be performed: on the third and sixth day and at the end of isolation.

Austria – First suspicious case of the new Omicron variant also in Austria. A traveler who returned from South Africa last week tested positive for Covid in Tyrol, presenting symptoms that suggest the new variant, although swab sequencing will be required to confirm.

UK – The arrival of Omicron also broke the delay of Boris Johnson, who until now had preferred a soft approach on restrictions. On Saturday, at the end of a hectic day, the premier addressed the press announcing the introduction of the obligation to wear a mask in shops and on public transport. A drastic measure, in a country where the mask has never been appreciated, but which gives the sense of alarm. The government has also gone further, effectively locking its borders: anyone who arrives in the Kingdom will have to undergo a molecular test mandatory and one forty until the result. While the red list on travel has been extended to other 4 African countries, which have now become 10.

Germany – Two confirmed cases of Omicron in Munich. A third was certified by the Hessian authorities after the sequencing: the Minister for Social Affairs of the Land, Kai Klose, announced it on Twitter. All three are air travelers from South Africa.

Update: Die Sequenzierung hat das Ergebnis bestätigt – bei dem gestern Morgen bekanntgegebenen Verdachtsfall handelt es sich um die #Omicron-Variant. @CiesekSandra https://t.co/gRQurwhKTe – Kai Klose (@StM_Klose) November 28, 2021

United States – Interviewed by Cbs, the virologist Anthony Fauci he predicted that the variant “will inevitably hit the United States”. “For the moment it has not yet been detected, but when you have a virus that has already reached several countries, it is inevitable that it will also arrive here,” he said. “The question is: we will be prepared to face it? “. Fauci talked about the possibility of America heading towards a fifth wave of the pandemic, pointing to a stagnant vaccination rate and disappointing third dose numbers. The Washington government, on the other hand, has praised South Africa for its “transparency“Towards the rest of the world after the discovery of the Omicron variant: in a telephone conversation between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and its South African counterpart Naledi Pandor, “The Secretary of State commended South African scientists for the rapid identification of the Omicron variant,” the State Department said in a statement. Blinken also praised “the South African government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world,” with an indirect reference to China’s conduct at the time of the Wuhan outbreak.

Denmark – Denmark also records the first two cases of the new variant: these are two people who arrived by plane from South Africa, who were placed in solitary confinement. The national authority for infectious diseases announced this at the end of the sequencing of the swabs, adding that any close contacts are being traced.

Morocco – Morocco closes the air borders for two weeks. All flights arriving from Monday 29 November up to and including Sunday 12 December are suspended. The decision comes from the Interministerial Committee, which follows the developments of the Covid pandemic.