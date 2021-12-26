Omicron forces to cancel thousands of flights, many crews in quarantine – World

Thousands of canceled flights

More than seven thousand flights canceled over Christmas weekend, thousands more delayed, with airports in chaos from the United States to China. The Omicron variant that has brought the world to its knees, pushing the record of Covid-19 infections from Europe to New York, has forced tens of thousands of travelers to remain on the ground, dealing a new blow to the tourism sector, even in sight of the New Year. Because the situation is unlikely to improve in the short term, given that the origin of many cancellations is the quarantine which the flight and ground personnel of many companies are forced to have because they are positive or have been in contact with positive colleagues.

According to the specialized website Flightaware, over five thousand flights were canceled between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, more than a quarter of which in the US – Delta, United and JetBlue the most affected companies -, where the peak of 184 thousand cases was recorded. from January. Also on the 26th over 2,200 connections are blown around the world. The carriers of Beijing are also in serious difficulty, with China Eastern leaving 390 flights on the ground, while the most affected airport is that of Xi’an, the metropolis where 13 million people have been put in lockdown after an outbreak of a few dozen cases.

Germany has registered 10,100 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data reported by the Robert Koch Institute reported by the German media. The deaths were 88. A week ago the new cases had been 29,384, while on 23 December they had jumped back to 44,927.

Germany has introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated since 2 December, when new cases were over 74,000 per day. However, the Koch Institute fears the spread of Omicron and points out that fewer tests are carried out during the holidays and that fewer cases are therefore likely to emerge.

A first case of contagion from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was recorded in North Macedonia. In reporting this, regional media reports that it is a person who has returned from Great Britain, who suffers from mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. He had recovered from Covid-19 last January, and was subsequently given two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

All pandemic indices are on the rise in Israel which, according to some experts, are destined to rise further in the coming weeks due to the Omicron variant. In the last 24 hours the new infections – in what is now called the fifth wave – have been 760 with a rate, for the first time since the beginning of October, above 2% (2.07%) against over 40 thousand tests . Factor R is also growing, reaching 1.41, as well as seriously ill patients who are now 98 (over 80% are not vaccinated) with 5 deaths in the last week. So far, there are 1,118 confirmed cases of Omicron, a good chunk of people who have returned from abroad. About 800 other suspected cases are being investigated In an attempt to reduce the run of the pandemic, the government of Naftali Bennett has introduced further restrictions, starting with access to shopping centers and even schools.

A first Omicron variant infection was detected in the Gaza Strip and of great concern in local health authorities. This was announced by the Gaza health ministry, specifying that the infected person is a resident of the Strip. The origin of the infection is unknown. According to local sources, it could be linked to the daily transit of thousands of Palestinian laborers between Gaza and Israel, or to the trafficking of people at the Rafah crossing with Egypt. According to updated data from the ministry of health, 20 Covid infections and four deaths occurred yesterday in the Gaza Strip (2 million inhabitants). The active patients are currently 1,585. There are 60 hospitalized and 44 of these are in serious conditions. Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry complained about the lack of equipment and other means necessary to fight the pandemic, “also due to – he specified – limitations imposed by Israel”.

The Omani authorities will allow entry into the country only for those vaccinated against Covid with at least two doses. The rule applies only to adults. This was announced by the state news agency cited by the Guardian. At the same time, the sultanate canceled the suspension of arrivals from 8 African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.