Omicron, from panic to appeals for calm: the (short) history of the new variant

From the panic of the early hours to appeals for calm: the arrival of Omicron has short-circuited the communication of experts, institutions and governments around the world, which in a few days have often crossed messages that are often contradictory, sending even the markets into a tailspin. . The discovery of the new variant of Covid, on Thursday in South Africa, caused an initial reaction of great concern, which led in a few hours first Great Britain and then all of Europe and the USA to close the borders to African countries. austral. But then the alert gradually eased, as the absence of deaths or serious cases related to the new strain was found. And today the WHO has invited everyone to act in a “calm, rational and proportionate” way. So, after a week on the roller coaster, the only certainty is that too little is still known about Omicron. And that it will take time to understand their aggression or the ability to puncture vaccines.

* 25 NOVEMBER – The world is afraid of falling back into a new nightmare. In South Africa, chief virologist Tulio de Oliveira announces that he has “detected a disturbing new variant”, with an “extremely high” number of mutations and the “potential to spread very quickly”. There are also infections in Hong Kong and Botswana, and scientists are unsure of the effectiveness of existing vaccines. WHO is notified and monitoring begins. In London, the virologist of the Imperial College Thomas Peacock embraces the “concerns” of South Africans and the British government takes cover, closing the borders to 6 African countries, including South Africa.

* 26 NOVEMBER – The variant is identified in Europe, with the first case in Belgium, and also in Israel. The WHO appoints Omicron and the ranking “worrying”. In Germany, the health authorities of the Koch Institute say they are “very worried”. The American virologist Antony Fauci is too, but he wants to wait for more information. In the EU, messages are not unique. The ECDC reports that “the variant could be associated with a weakening of the action of vaccines but not with a more serious infection”. According to the EMA, however, it is “premature” to predict whether an adaptation of vaccines will be needed. In any case, politics is moving. And the 27, on a proposal from the Commission, close the borders to the countries of southern Africa.

* 27 NOVEMBER – Omicron is reported in other European countries, including Italy and the United Kingdom. London strengthens the squeeze on travel from Africa and mandates a monoclonal test for anyone arriving from abroad and a mask in shops and transport. The EU Commission asks Member States to accelerate with third doses, tests and tracing of those coming from the regions most at risk. Moderna announces tests to create an ad hoc vaccine.

* 28 NOVEMBER – The first signs of a counter-trend arrive. From South Africa, Angelique Coetzee, president of the doctors’ association, explains that Omicron “causes a mild disease without major symptoms”. From Brussels, on the other hand, Ursula von der Leyen is raising the alarm by stating that a “race against time” is underway to understand more and act promptly. Moderna says it would be able to produce a specific vaccine in early 2022.

* NOVEMBER 29 – Omicron is on all continents, but no deaths have been reported yet. The South African Medical Association calls the world alarm “excessive” and the reaction “disproportionate”. The WHO, however, sends out messages in chiaroscuro. On the one hand, he specifies that Omicron has been classified as “worrying” to encourage the gathering of information. At the same time, it warns that its global spread is probable, even with “serious consequences”. In the United States, however, Joe Biden tries to silence the alarm: “There is concern, but not panic.” Even in Italy, experts are cautious. For the Higher Institute of Health “there is still no evidence that Omicron causes a more serious disease than the other variants.” The international alert, however, remains high. The G7 Health in an emergency meeting calls for “urgent action”, the United Kingdom authorizes third doses for all over 18s, anticipating them 3 months after the second. And in the rest of the world restrictions are multiplying. In addition to Israel and Morocco, Japan closes its borders to all foreigners, Australia postpones the reopening.

* 30 NOVEMBER – The day opens with the alarm of the CEO of Moderna Stèphane Bancel, according to which the vaccines available will struggle against the new variant. The lists sink but then there are signs of optimism. The ECDC confirms that the cases recorded so far in the EU, about 40, are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. And according to the EMA, “even if the new variant will spread more, the vaccines we have will continue to guarantee protection”. The first data arriving from Israel on boosters confirm this. So also the WHO recalibrates the shot: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asks member states for a “rational” and “proportionate” response to Omicron. In light of the spread of the new Covid Omicron variant, WHO advises over 60s and frail people not to travel. “People who are unwell or are at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease and thereby dying, including people aged 60 or over or those with comorbidities (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes) , they should be advised to postpone the trip, ”writes the WHO in a travel advisory.

