Omicron, from the lockdown of Germany, Austria and the Netherlands to the abolition of the quarantine for vaccinated people in Spain: this is how governments move

There Germany chose the hard punch against the no vax, so much so as to impose a lockdown that caused street demonstrations in several cities, a measure that does not differ too much from the new harsh restrictions in Austria. There France follows in the footsteps of Italy and launches his own super green pass, while in several countries, from Great Britain ai United States as far as Israel, we opted for one reduction of quarantine times for the vaccinated, a request arrived yesterday also from a large part of the Italian scientific community to avoid blocking their own countries due to the strong contagiousness of Omicron variant. In Spaineven for those who are fully immunized it was decided to avoid quarantine, unless it is positive. Country by country, here are all the measures taken by governments against the new coronavirus mutation.

GREAT BRITAIN – The first government to opt for one reduction of quarantine was the British one, also due to the more rapid spread of Omicron variant at a European level which has brought daily contagions up to quota 120 thousand. Numbers that, with the quarantines provided for direct contacts, risked paralyzing the entire country. So in view of the Christmas holidays, December 22nd, Downing Street has decided to shorten the period of isolation from 10 to 7 days for those who have contracted the coronavirus, regardless of their vaccination status. Under the new provisions, two negative swabs performed on the sixth and seventh day are required to exit the quarantine.

SPAIN – The provisions of Madrid they focused on the close contacts of the positives. So it was decided that they will not be forced to quarantine for 10 days if vaccinated with a full cycle (therefore with at least two doses), unless they are also positive, thus going beyond a previous directive. In any case, the lightening of the measures was followed by the recommendation to limit one’s activities outside the home “to the essential”, reducing one’s social interactions “as much as possible”.

UNITED STATES – In these hours the decision has also arrived Cdc Americans of reduce isolation to five days for the positives at Covid asymptomatic in order to allow them to return to work earlier. It goes from 10 to 5 days even for those who have come in contact with a positive but have completed the vaccination course with the second dose. For those who have the third dose even isolation it is not expected. He announced it Anthony Fauci, the virologist in chief and advisor to Joe Biden, noting that the decision to reduce isolation for all regardless of vaccination status was a good choice. The choice follows the pressure of many economic sectors and not only that have asked to review the rules to cope with the lack of staff.

ISRAEL – In Israel, where the administration of the fourth dose, it was decided to loosen the restrictions related to quarantine for vaccinated: since December 29, the close contacts of a positive who have undergone the full vaccination they will have to swab and stay in solitary confinement only until they have obtained a negative result. In the following ten days they will have to avoid crowded leisure places and refrain from meeting people who are at high risk of contagion. Unlike them, the unvaccinated will have to remain in solitary confinement for a week, take swabs on the first and seventh day and wait for the latter to fail.

FRANCE – France follows in the footsteps of Italy and has announced the introduction from January 15, after the approval of the Parliament of Paris, of the equivalent of “reinforced” green pass, or a certificate that can only be obtained by those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid. With this you will be able to access restaurants, cinema, gyms and others premises indoors. No curfew, however, for New Year’s Eve, as had been assumed. And it was only recommended to avoid parties with many people and gatherings, to undergo preventive tampons and to use as much as possible the masks, which will become mandatory in city centers. From January 3moreover, the big events will be limited to 2 thousand people indoors, 5 thousand outdoors, and we will return to smart working compulsory for at least 3 days a week for all people who have the opportunity to work from home. Also from 3 January it will no longer be possible to consume food and drinks in the standing rooms but only at the table, drinks will be prohibited in all cinemas, theaters, sports facilities and public transport, and concert spectators must necessarily be seated. In addition, the minimum time limit between the second and third vaccine doses has been reduced to 3 months.

GERMANY – Among those who have decided to put a further close on no vax there is Germany, where the semi-lockdown for non-immunized and we discussvaccination obligation. Measures and proposals that have also provoked harsh internal reactions, with thousands of people took to the streets in several German cities to protest against the federal and regional governments that, according to the level of infections in the different Länder, they imposed targeted closures.

AUSTRIA – Similar situation in Austria, one of the countries together with Germany where the new coronavirus wave first manifested itself, putting health facilities in the north of the country in crisis as early as mid-December. After the general lockdown, the new squeeze to curb the spread of the Omicron variant began on the 27th: the curfew for bars and restaurants at 10pm and some have taken event restrictions. The president of the national task force “Gecko”, la chief medical officer Katharina Reich, has appealed to the Austrians to give up the New Year celebrations on which he has imposed new restrictions: events without assigned seats will be limited to 25 vaccinated or cured people wearing Ffp2 masks. For those with assigned seats, the limit is 500 people vaccinated or cured, a limit that rises to 1,000 if all of them also have a negative swab and to 2,000 if people have a dose booster and negative buffer.

NETHERLANDS – The lockdown also started in the 19 December Netherlands and will last until January 14th. Until that day they will remain non-essential shops closed, restaurants, recreational and sports activities and hairdressers. Furthermore, it is not possible to invite more than two guests to the house with the exception of Christmas day. Schools must remain closed at least until January 9th.

GREECE – In Greece the Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, announced additional restrictions starting January 3: it will be it is mandatory to use the Ffp2 masks in supermarkets and public transport, entertainment venues will close at midnight, the capacity in stadiums it will be reduced to 10% and remote working will be extended to the public sector. As for the visits in the nursing homes, these will only be allowed with a negative molecular test.

FINLAND – The Finland finally focuses on border controls to try to protect themselves from contagions from abroad. So today he announced that he has decided to to block admissions to all unvaccinated foreign travelers.