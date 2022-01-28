Omicron, from today Great Britain abolishes Green passes and masks. Spain, no green certificate in clubs and gyms

Goodbye mask and green pass. From today, January 27 in England, the latest restrictions taken in December against the Omicron variant also fall: it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in public places and the mini green pass, which remained in force for access to discos and events, is also abolished. mass.

MORE INFORMATION





The change is part of the conservative executive’s return to Plan A, made possible by the decrease in infections on the island, confirmed by the smaller number of infections from the Omicron variant. The hope is that the population will live with Covid as with normal flu.

Johnson on Twitter “the pandemic is not over, everyone must be vaccinated”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this new step on Twitter, saying it is the success of the vaccination campaign that opens up this new possibility. He also warned, however, that “the pandemic is not over” and that “everyone must be careful, and I invite all those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so”.

The success of our booster rollout, the tireless work of the NHS and the amazing public response means Plan B measures have ended in England today. The pandemic is not over – everyone should remain cautious, and I urge anyone who hasn’t yet got their vaccine to come forward. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 27, 2022

From Monday, the restrictive measures are also alleviated for residents of nursing homes – 86.5% already vaccinated with booster – who will be able to receive an unlimited number of visitors. Also, if they test positive, the isolation will be reduced from 14 to 10 days.

Spain and France plan to return to normal

In Europe, other states are also ready to follow the example of the United Kingdom. Despite the spike in infections due to the Omicron variant, the common sentiment of governments is that the virus is manageable on the hospital front and that a gradual reduction of restrictive measures is possible.

In Spain, in the region of Catalonia, starting from tomorrow almost all the limits introduced before Christmas will fall: removed the maximum gathering of 10 people between non-cohabitants and the restrictions of turnout in the locals. The closure of nightclubs will remain in effect, but may reopen in the coming weeks. S.the obligation to present a valid Covid Green Pass to access restaurants, cafes, concert halls and gyms is oppressed.

In France from February 2nd the obligation to wear masks on the outside will fall and the imposition of smart working in addition to the audience limit in stadiums and cultural shows. The vaccinalè pass, equivalent to the Italian super green pass, entered into force only the day before yesterday. This despite the fact that the country is in the midst of the Omicron wave, with 300,000 cases per week. While the Delta variant now accounts for only 2% of infections, “Omicron still circulates at an unrestrained speed,” said the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, stressing that the executive’s decisions on reopening are not in question.

No restrictions also in Denmark and Holland

Also in Denmark the government has proposed easing the restrictions from February 1st. So stop the obligation of mask and green pass and reopening of the premises even after 10pm.Holland which has reopened bars, restaurants and cultural spaces. A necessary decision the minister said

of health Ernst Kuipers so as not to “harm our health and our society”. Also in Belgium bars and restaurants will be open until midnight. In the country, virologist Steven Van Gucht speaks of a “manageable” situation on the hospital front.