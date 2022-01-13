OMICRON / From vaccines to intensive care, the numbers that dismantle the myth of Israel

For months it has been indicated as the benchmark country in the fight against Covid, but since the Omicron variant made its appearance at the end of November, the challenge to the pandemic has become a pain for Israel.

According to a survey conducted by Ynet, one of the main Israeli news websites, Israel is making a series of sad records: on Tuesday 11 January there were “almost 44,000 cases of Covid in a single day” and “72 new serious patients are been hospitalized, the highest number in a single day since the end of September ”. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health states that “the infection rate is now 12.09%”, while the Rt index has risen to “2.02, indicating widespread contagion”.

Not only that: the Ynet investigation accuses the work of Prime Minister Neftali Bennett with a title that leaves no way out: “No hospital beds, no clear rules: Israel is unable to face the challenges of the Omicron wave”. And the article reads that “the government ultimately failed to use the extra time to prepare the health system, the economy and the education system for the eventual mass assault. From the procurement of Pfizer and Merck drugs to treat the virus and the launch of a fourth vaccine – of dubious efficacy – Israel is struggling with the surge in infections and the expected increase in hospitalizations. There has been no increase in hospital beds, even in intensive care units ”.

Bennett defended himself by declaring that Israel is handling the coronavirus epidemic better than anywhere else in the world and recalled the three principles that guide his government’s response to the pandemic: “keep the economy as open as possible, protect the most vulnerable in society and keep the education system up and running “. But also on the school there is no lack débâcle: about 73,550 schoolchildren are currently classified as active Covid patients and another 98,285 are currently in isolation, with an infection rate now at 10%, while “the pediatric vaccination campaign has reached only 56 thousand children between the ages of 5 and 11, equal at a share between 40% and 50% of the student body “. And he concluded: “The next few weeks will be difficult, but we will make it”. How difficult? Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have estimated that within fifteen days Israel will have a record of between 800,000 and two million people with Covid-19 and Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute has estimated that within the next week the country could see one in 10 Israelis infected with Omicron, so much so as to invite the population to stay at home and avoid the crowds.

How was it ever possible to get to this? Why is Israel having to face – according to Prime Minister Bennett – a storm, “a war, just like we did in the first wave”?

Certainly, to weigh is the contagiousness of Omicron, whose surge in infections is not sparing any country. Professor Segal himself claims that “research around the world has shown that the real number of Omicron infections is three or four times higher than that identified in tests”. But to the expected increase in hospitalizations, Israel has not taken into account any increase in hospital beds, even in intensive care, because according to the Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, quoted by Ynet, “the Ministry of Finance persists in its refusal to finance additional beds to treat Covid patients “. And even the analysis laboratories – equipped to examine only 170,000 PCR tests in 24 hours – found themselves unprepared to cope with the increasing quantities of molecular tests poured in from every corner of the country.

Secondly, the fact that in Israel, despite having a young population, with an average age of just over 30 years, ten less than that of Italy, Spain and France, the inhabitants are distributed over a small area weighs heavily. geographic density (400 people per sq km), which favors a high probability of fast viral transmission. And, as a further risk factor to consider, there is the morbidity of the population, given that Israel has a higher share of the population with two or more chronic diseases than, for example, even Italy.

But the most surprising data comes from the vaccination campaign. Despite having decided in advance of all other countries to administer the boosters (now three months after the second dose), Israel has a share of the population that has completed the initial vaccination cycle equal to just 65%: this is just a little less. of 6 million inhabitants out of the total 9. A performance that places the country (source: The sun 24 hours) at 55th place in the world ranking and 20th in the ranking by number of doses per 100 inhabitants. Just to give an example, in Italy the percentage of vaccinated with two doses is 75% and in Lombardy, a region that has a population similar to that of Israel, it is around 80%. According to some observers, the reasons that may explain these low immunization rates include the resistance to vaccines of ultra-Orthodox communities, considered the no vaxes of Israel, and the low participation in the vaccination campaign of Israeli Arabs.

In short, the times in which, at the end of 2020, Israel could show the world its vaccination efficiency, thanks to three success factors: the supply of serums, the ability to diffuse injections and the high availability of the population to vaccination, seem far away. Today the Omicron race seems unstoppable. Although Israel still has a positive record: low mortality, given that – as Bennett claimed – “in Great Britain it is 50 times greater than in Italy, 100 times in Germany and 130 in the United States”.

