Omicron, G7: “The most serious threat to world health” – Foreign

The Omicron variant runs in Europe (Ecdc)

Rome, December 17, 2021 – La Omicron variant of the new Coronavirus for the G7 health ministers is “the greatest threat current to global public health. ”Its spread, they argue, makes it“ more important than ever ”than nations “Cooperate strictly “.

The final press release of the British presidency of the G7 explains that ministers also discussed global access to the diagnostics, sequencing of the virus genome and of vaccines and therapies against Covid-19. “Ministers also agreed on the growing importance of booster doses and regular testing, as well as the continuation of non-pharmaceutical measures,” the statement concluded.

In the European Union there are now more than three thousand cases of Omicron variant.

