Omicron: Gb government evaluates the introduction of new restrictions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, DEC 27 – The British government is evaluating with its scientific consultants the possibility of introducing new restrictions in light of the latest data on Covid that could show a further advance of the Omicron variant. This is what we read on the BBC website, according to which after two days without numbers on the coronavirus published due to the Christmas break, a new record of infections is feared.



Downing Street said no decisions had yet been made on introducing further measures to control the Omicron variant in England but Premier Boris Johnson had previously said he would not hesitate to take action after Christmas if necessary.



It is possible that London may follow the example of other UK nations that have tightened anti-Covid restrictions since yesterday, particularly with regards to pubs and restaurants. (HANDLE).

