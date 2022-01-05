Omicron: Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries – Asia

Hong Kong has banned flights from eight countries due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus: Governor Carrie Lam announced it. The ban affects Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States. “Passenger flights from these countries will not be able to land in Hong Kong and people who have stayed in those countries will not be able to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” Lam told the media.

USE – Tests after the five-day quarantine are optional: whoever has access can do it, but it is not a requirement. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) explain why they cut the quarantine for Covid-19 positives from ten to five days and reiterate that testing after isolation is not necessary. The quarantine, however, the US health authorities reiterated, must be followed by the use of the mask for five days in situations of contact with other people. Last week the decision to reduce the quarantine had raised a lot of controversy even the experts, convinced of the need for tests at the end of the quarantine given that many people on the fifth day are still positive, or at least contagious. Criticisms that, however, have not moved the CDC, according to which the reduction of the quarantine – without requiring tests – is based on scientific data, on vaccinations and on the effects that a longer isolation could have on the mental equilibrium of those forced to quarantine . Health authorities also note that a negative antigen test result “does not necessarily indicate the absence of a transmissible virus”.

UNITED KINGDOM – Still an excellent contagion from Covid in the United Kingdom where the leader of the Labor opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, tested positive in the last few hours in a test on the wave of the spread of the new Omicron variant, and will be forced to miss the appointment of the face to face with Prime Minister Tory, Boris Johnson, in the traditional Wednesday Question Time, the first in the House of Commons after the Christmas break. For Starmer, even though he has been vaccinated, this is the second infection in just two months. The precedent took place in October, on the eve of the debate in Parliament on the financial one, when the Delta variant still dominated the Covid scene. The number one of Labor at the time had reported a mild infection, while this time – according to the PA agency – it would be completely asymptomatic. According to the health indications in force in the Kingdom, however, he will have to remain in isolation at home at least until next week. Fresh from a public intervention yesterday in Birmingham, where he had re-launched Labor’s challenge to Johnson by illustrating his “contract” with British voters to oust the conservatives from the government in the future, Starmer will be replaced in Question Time by the deputy Labor leader, Angela Rayner .

FRANCE – The French government has declared a state of health emergency in the overseas territories and communities of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Mayotte, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy due to a “significant increase” in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variety . The decision is contained in the decree presented today to the Council of Ministers in which it is emphasized that “the current epidemic wave of Covid-19 constitutes a health disaster”. Réunion and Martinique have been in a state of health emergency since 27 December.

GREECE – Infections are also flying in Greece, which records a new daily record. The new cases in the last 24 hours were 50,121, exceeding the previous maximum of 40,560 recorded on 31 December last. The local media reported it.

POLAND – The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, tested positive for Covid and is in solitary confinement. His cabinet chief, Pawel Szrot, reported on Twitter. “The president is fine, has no severe symptoms and is constantly being followed by doctors,” he wrote. For Duda it is the second infection in a few months. The first time he was infected last October, after receiving two doses of the vaccine, in April and June. The third dose was given to him on December 17th. The new infected with the virus in Poland in the last 24 hours are 17,196, the deaths are 632 people.

CHINA – The Chinese authorities have partially locked down the city of Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan, and today ordered its 12 million inhabitants to undergo an anti-Covid test after the discovery of 11 cases of contagion in recent days.

BRAZIL – The Rio de Janeiro authorities have decided to suspend the traditional parades of the next carnival, due to the progression of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 linked to the end-of-year celebrations. “The street carnival as it took place until 2020 will not take place in 2022”, said the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, in a live broadcast on social networks, anticipating the difficulties in controlling these celebrations in a period of increase of contagions. In the last 24 hours, 175 deaths and 18,759 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Brazil. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 619,384. The accumulated infections confirmed are instead 22,323,837. Of these, 21,603,954 people recovered from the disease, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. The number of active cases returned to exceed 100,000 after weeks below that threshold. According to the latest update, the current infected in the country are 100,499, of which 170 from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In terms of vaccinations, 143.7 million Brazilians have received both doses, equal to 67.3% of the population. Over 161.4 million received at least one dose, equal to 75.6% of the total. The reinforcement dose was eventually inoculated to 27.3 million Brazilians.

MEXICO – Mexico has exceeded the threshold of four million cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours having recorded another 15,184 infections and 130 deaths yesterday. In its daily report on the progress of the pandemic, the Mexican Ministry of Health specified that the toll of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 4,008,648, including 299,711 deaths. The first case of coronavirus was registered in Mexico by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) on February 29, 2020. It was a 35-year-old man who returned from a trip to Bergamo.

ARGENTINA – Argentina recorded a record of infections from Covid-19, which reached 81,210 in the last 24 hours, while mortality, which involved 49 people, remains low. The number of infected yesterday emerges from a report by the Argentine Ministry of Health, was almost double that recorded the previous day (44,396 cases). It also far exceeds the previous record that dated 30 December, with 50,506 cases.