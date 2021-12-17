Omicron, in Great Britain 93 thousand cases and 111 deaths in 24 hours. Denmark closes cinemas, theaters and concerts

For the third consecutive day in United Kingdom there is an absolute record of infections from Covid: there were 93,045 in the last 24 hours, with 111 deaths. 7,611 inmates, of which 875 under ventilator. Yesterday there were 88,376 cases and the day before 78,610. The daily infections from Omicron almost doubled, to 3,201, for a total of 14,909.

Omicron, Germany rates tight on GB arrivals

Germany is considering a new squeeze on arrivals from Great Britain. The spokesman for the German health ministry said this, anticipating that a decision could come as early as today. Bavaria, one of the landers most affected by the rebound of infections, has in the meantime asked the federal government – reports the Spiegel – to take a quick decision to classify Great Britain as a variant area at risk due to the rapid spread of Omicron. And then apply for a mandatory Prc test for arrivals from the UK.

New restrictions in Danimarka: stop on cinemas, theaters and concerts

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new restrictions this afternoon to counter the fourth wave of Covid that is sweeping the country. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will close after the record of new cases in 24 hours has been reached: 11 thousand out of a population of 5.8 million people. Of particular concern is the new Omicron variant which could further worsen the balance of cases and hospitalizations.

“You need to have new restrictions that restrict community activity and reduce broadcasting“, Frederiksen explained at a press conference. The prime minister also stressed that the restrictions will be very mild thanks to the vaccination campaign. In Denmark, over 77% of the population received two doses.

The sale of alcohol will be prohibited after 10 pm and all night while the premises must close at 11 pm. Furthermore, the use of masks will be extended to all closed places with access to the public. Finally, there will be capacity limits in shops as well as in restaurants and places of worship.