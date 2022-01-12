Omicron, in India 80% of Calcutta cases referable to the BA.2 version. “Invisible to tests, only detected by sequencing”

From India – where positive cases have increased and the vaccination campaign for the administration of the booster is continuing – comes the news, reported by the Times of India newspaper, that almost 80% of Covid-positive samples sent for sequencing of the genome from the Calcutta laboratories contain the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant. Mutation defined “invisible version“, As it is not detected by tests and requires genome sequencing. The newspaper points out that almost none of the people infected with BA.2 had recently returned from trips abroad; the other sub-lineage – BA.1 – was found in those who traveled abroad in the recent past, a senior health official told the newspaper. From the original variant B.1.1.529 (first detected in South Africa), Omicron has developed three “versions”: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

In India the administration of booster doses of anti-Covid vaccines as a “precaution” to health workers, frontline staff and over 60s with comorbidities, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter. With a population of 1.3 billion people, about 57.5 million people can undergo the third dose at this stage of the vaccination campaign. Vaccinations for the 15-18 age group began last week. According to official data, 66% of the adult population has completed the primary vaccination course. Since the start of the pandemic, India has confirmed more than 35 million infections with around 484,000 deaths. Without forgetting the Delta variant – which had ousted Alpha for contagiousness – had been detected for the first time in the Asian country. “It is possible that BA.2 is causing the local cluster infection. Although this sub-lineage is different from its other siblings, it genetically belongs to the same family and therefore there is no significant difference in the clinical course of the disease, ”said immunologist Dipyaman Ganguly of the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology.