“Omicron in retreat”, Javid explains the free all British

AGI – From January 27 in Great Britain they will no longer be mandatory the vaccination pass, although individual companies will still be able to impose it, and the mask, which will remain “recommended” in crowded places. This was announced at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, explaining the lifting of the “Plan B” restrictions against Covid-19.

The obligation to wear masks in school classrooms will be lifted as early as tomorrow, the minister said.

The teleworking obligation ends with immediate effect, although companies that still want to make use of it will be able to impose it.

According to Javid, the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus “is in retreat”, with the death rate “plummeting” and ICU admissions “back to the same levels as last July”.

The British government, the minister said, will present next spring a coexistence plan with Covid-19, “with which we will have to live as we live with the flu”.

After the revocation of the ‘Plan B’ measures, Javid announced, “further restrictions will be lifted, including some concerning visits to retirement homes”. If the return to ‘Plan A’ is a “huge” step, the minister continued, “we have not reached the end of the road, and there will be jolts on the road”. “There will be new variants and we will need to be vigilant about the new variants,” said Javid.

Britain “has administered more boosters” of the Covid-19 vaccine “than any other major European country.”

“We have a larger testing program than any other European country and we have administered more antivirals than any other European country,” said Javid, “this is because we are the most open country in Europe.”

“Since we announced ‘Plan B’ we have given 15 million boosters, breaking all records, with 6 million doses in a single day,” added Javid.