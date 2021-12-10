“Omicron is a tsunami” – Corriere.it

In Omicron cases they double every two days. According to the Scottish forecast, the variant will become dominant within 10 days, supplanting Delta

The contagion in the ascent and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant

UK scientists and leaders worry. Starting with the Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon who even spoke of a “tsunami” triggered by the variant arriving for all Scots. Meanwhile, the hypothesis of new restrictions before Christmas is gaining ground in the British media.

The number of positives recorded in the last 24 hours in the UK reached a record figure of 58,194 new cases, never so many since January (yesterday there were 50,867). There were 120 deaths (yesterday 148).

As for the infections from Omicron variant, there have been 448 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total across the country to 1,265. Yesterday, the daily growth was 249 new infections, so it increased 54% in just one day: confirming the high contagiousness of the variant mentioned by British scientists.

Scottish Government projections estimate the ultra-infectious strain from Omicron I will surpass the one from Delta to become the dominant stock as early as next Tuesday and will represent beyond 90% of infections by December 20.

Omicron represents the 13.3% of Covid cases already in Scotland, which became a landmark for the variant along with London, but doubles every two days. Scotland reported 5,018 positive covid tests today – the highest number in three months and double that of a week ago.

And precisely to counter the spread Nicola Sturgeon invited the Scots to reconsider their plans for the holidays and declared that from tomorrow Scottish families will have to self-isolate for 10 days if a family member is positive: all family contacts of any confirmed case of Covid should isolate themselves for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative test.