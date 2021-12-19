Omicron is already in 89 countries – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

WHO warns: doubling of infections in 1.5-3 days. Fear in the US. Harris: We are unprepared. French Prime Minister Castex: fast as light

As many as 89 countries touched from November 26 to today. With the WHO warning: the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta, with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days. Above all, he worries that Omicron is getting himself spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but WHO explains that it is not clear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade the vaccine, its higher transmissibility or a combination of both factors.

TO New York the nightmare of 2020 is back with bars, restaurants starting to close and musicals canceled. And Vice President Kamala Harris admits: The Biden administration did not expect and did not see the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants. In an interview with Los Angels Times, the vice president also said she was concerned about the possibility that misinformation about vaccines could prolong the pandemic for a third year.





Crossing the ocean, the anxiety does not go down. The French premier Jean Castex Warns: The Omicron variant is spreading at lightning speed in Europe and could become dominant in the country earlier this year. And if a Paris The New Year’s fires have been canceled, meanwhile the government has announced that it will begin giving the vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 starting Wednesday. And not only. It proposes to request the vaccination certificate to all those who enter restaurants, cafes and other public establishments.

The nations of all of Europe are moving to re-impose tougher measures to stem the new wave. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced yesterday evening the reintroduction of the national lockdown starting today for all Christmas holidays. An inevitable measure, Rutte himself underlined. The schools will remain closed at least until January 9th, while on January 3 the government will decide what to do from January 10 onwards. All indoor sports and Christmas markets are prohibited.

With the escalation of cases Cyprus and Austria have also tightened restrictions to travel. Denmark has closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. L’Ireland has imposed a curfew at 8pm on pubs and bars and a limited number of events. In this context, the protests. Demonstrations have been planned in Paris. Thousands of no-vaxes and no-masks protested yesterday in Hamburg, Berlin, Dusseldorf and other German cities. In Austria, local media reported that the crowd of demonstrators in the past few weeks had risen to tens of thousands.