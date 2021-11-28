Omicron is scary. G7 ministers summoned. EU: “Race against time”. WHO reassures

NIC BOTHMA EPA epa09608753 A Coronavirus information board at Cape Town International Airport as restrictions on international flights take effect, Cape Town, South Africa, 28 November 2021. South Africa’s foreign ministry has complained it is being punished when it should have been applauded for discovering Omicron. The European Union and countries such as Japan and Israel moved to ban travelers from southern Africa following the discovery of the highly mutated COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529 / Omicron. EPA / NIC BOTHMA

It is a concern that is also reflected in Rome. “The situation is serious and cannot be underestimated, but it must be weighed with the experts,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza during his speech half an hour more. “It is good for the world that a warning network now exists. We will understand how serious the risk is only when we understand the effects on vaccines ”says the minister, as usual in a balance between caution and reassurance.

“It’s a race against time” to counter the spread of the Omicron variant. This was stated by the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen giving the sense of anxiety from Omicron that is taking hold in the world even before the variant. “We take the variant very seriously. It will take two to three weeks to have a complete view of the characteristics of this mutation. The priority, first of all, is to get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated and given the third dose. The second priority is to keep the masks and social distancing “.

Who tries to give elements of reassurance is the WHO. In light of the current studies that are being carried out in South Africa and in other countries on the variant, WHO reiterates that “it is not yet clear whether it is more transmissible than other variants, including the Delta”. However, he also says that “current vaccines remain effective against serious illness and death”. Even on the treatments, the note specifies, the first reports indicate the validity of those currently in use (“corticosteroids and IL6 receptor blockers”), while “other treatments will be evaluated to see if they are still as effective given the modifications of the Omicron variant” .

The Organization also spoke out in favor of a reopening of borders, against the travel restrictions applied to southern Africa that many countries have put in place. WHO has called for decisions to be guided by science and support for African countries. “Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of Covid-19, but they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” the WHO Africa office recalled. “If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive and should be science-based, according to the International Health Regulations which is mandatory.”

Words positively received by South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who in a message to the nation announced the establishment of a working group to evaluate the vaccination obligation, has appealed to the world to eliminate the “punitive” ban on flights. In the meantime, however, in the country the positivity rate has jumped to 9.2%.

Many countries arm themselves. Israel, a pioneer in the response to Covid, has closed its borders. Morocco has suspended incoming flights for two weeks. In Europe, in addition to Great Britain which has the longest red list of the Southern African countries from which travel is prohibited, three cases of Omicron have already been recorded. Denmark has joined Belgium, the Czech Republic, Italy and Germany and there is a suspected case in Austria. Then there is Holland, where there are at least 13 confirmed cases among passengers on two return flights from South Africa. The new variant, in fact, thanks to intercontinental flights is able to travel thousands of kilometers. So from Africa it reached Australia and Asia, with the first cases in Hong Kong. In the US “it will inevitably hit”, underlined the virologist Antony Fauci, pointing the finger at a stagnant vaccination rate that risks leading to a “fifth wave”.