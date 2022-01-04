Omicron, is the fourth dose of vaccine needed? Infection and severe disease, the first study in Israel and the (strong) antibody response

Omicron is the present and it runs fast. In many countries, to combat it, the administration of the booster, or third dose, is accelerating, in order to bring the protection that the new variant has shown to be able to undermine to higher levels over the months. But the eye of experts (and governments) is forced to look forward to what can happen and what can be used to anticipate new waves. In Israel, which since the beginning of the pandemic has anticipated measures and actions to combat the virus, the administration of the fourth dose has already started, which could also be identified as a second booster or new booster. And the first data show comforting results.

Fourth dose versus Omicron: the study

A study conducted at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomerha found that the fourth dose of Covid vaccine increases antibodies five times within one week of its administration. This was reported by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, citing preliminary studies. “A week after the fourth dose is injected, we know with greater certainty that it is safe and effective: there is a fivefold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” Bennett told reporters as he exited the Sheva Medical Center laboratory. .

“We know with greater certainty that the fourth dose is safe,” Bennett added. “And most likely doing the fourth dose means having a significant increase in protection against infection, hospitalization and severe symptoms,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Bennett also expressed great satisfaction with the immediate response to his appeal to Israelis ‘over 60’ to take the fourth Pfizer vaccine booster, if at least four months have passed since the third. «In just one day – he said – 100,000 Israelis were immediately vaccinated or at least made an appointment. It is a great success ». Yesterday, among those who received the fourth dose, was also the director general of the ministry of health Nachman Ash. So far, according to the Ynet website, the new ‘booster’ dose has been administered to over 25,000 Israelis.

Fourth dose against infection and disease

Bennett added that the data collected so far by the Sheba Medical Center seem to indicate that the fourth dose guarantees “much better” protection from both infection and the possibility of becoming seriously ill. «In other words – he said – the fourth dose is safe, and this is certain. And, with a very high probability, it works ». «For this reason – he continued – I am delighted that, two days after the possibility of taking a fourth dose was offered, 100,000 Israelis have already signed up to be vaccinated. Yesterday 20,000 have already had it ». Bennett then specified that Israeli scientists are busy studying the data “and then sharing them with the rest of the world.” “The storm of the Omicron is growing,” he warned. “The wave is rising and we must expect tens of thousands of infections already in the next few days”. Bennett therefore appealed to the Israelis to strive to protect the weakest categories (“children, adults over 60, and those with chronic diseases”) and provide for their vaccination. “There is no more time to waste,” he warned.

United States, CDC updates guidelines

In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated guidelines indicating that immunocompromised people can get a fourth vaccination against COVID-19. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said a fourth recall is a possibility. “It is conceivable that in the future we may need an additional injection, but at this time we hope to achieve a greater degree of duration of protection from the booster“Fauci said during a White House briefing on Dec.29. “We will take one step at a time, get the data from the third dose, and then make decisions based on scientific data“.

Zaia: let’s accelerate on fourth dose

In Italy today at Agorà extra on Rai 3 the epidemiologist Stefania Salmaso affirmed that “the fourth dose they do in Israel, even if not specifically targeted on the new variant, however, raises the antibody responses”. And the first political exponent to take a stand on the issue is Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto Region. “I hope that the story lived with the third dose in Italy will not be repeated for the fourth, we have lost a month and a half in favor of the elderly and for those who had completed their cycle for 6 months,” he said. “I appeal to the authorities – he added – to be aware that February is the day after tomorrow. We remember that there are already those who took the first dose a year ago », he concluded.