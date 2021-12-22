Omicron Italia variant, when will we see the effects? “It’s explosive, you need to be vaccinated”, says Abrignani











The presence of the Omicron variant in Italy it has already been widely ascertained in the last days of November, but a topic on which experts are debating at the moment is when we will see the experts. If on the one hand there are those who say that the Omicron variant is still very little widespread in our country, on the other there are those who attribute the surge in infections to the new mutation.

Omicron variant “explosive”, Abrignani’s alarm calling for mandatory vaccination

The immunologist Sergio Abrignani, a member of the CTS, spoke to “Agorà” on Rai 3 to launch an urgent appeal. “There Omicron variant it is explosive – he said – if we do not put it the vaccination obligation now, when? “.

According to Abrignani, the increase in cases observed in Italy in recent weeks would be related to the spread of the Omicron variant. A situation that could lead to “significant peaks in infections”, and for which it may be necessary to impose the vaccine: “If we do not consider the obligation to vaccinate for such a devastating and pandemic disease, what should we wait?”.

Omicron variant, WHO: “A new storm is coming”

A similar alarm also came from Hans Kluge, director of WHO Europe: “A new storm is coming”, following which the Omicron variant “within a few weeks will dominate more countries in the region, pushing health systems already under pressure on the ‘edge of the abyss “.

Omicron variant, when will we see the effects in Italy?

But on the current Italian situation, physicist Roberto Battiston, of the University of Trento, told Corriere della Sera that the current wave is a consequence of the Delta variant, and the impact of the Omicron variant has not been registered yet.



“The current wave is not yet affected by the new variant – said Battiston – is the consequence of a contagion rate that has been steadily above 1.3 for a couple of months now, of over 6 million unvaccinated people and some mass events like the protests in Trieste “.

As proof of the fact that the current situation is not due to the presence of the Omicron variant, Battiston gave the example of the contagion curves of the United Kingdom andHolland, where a surge is evident. “We have an upsurge, it is sustained, but it does not respond to the logic of doubling every two days”, he added.

According to Battiston, however, it is not certain that the impact of the Omicron variant in Italy will be the same as in the United Kingdom: “This is thanks to the work done, to vaccinations with the best products (by mRna), to third doses, to the Green pass and masks “.



