Omicron: Johnson, ‘admissions increased by 10% in GB’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, DEC 15 – Covid hospitalizations in Great Britain increased by 10%, and by a third in London, in a week, also driven by the rapid growth of the Omicron variant. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this at a press conference. As underlined by the Chief medical officer of England, Chris Whitty, from the latest graphs it emerges that the contagion curve from the Delta variant tends to be flat, while that of Omicron sees a doubling of cases in two days, even more rapidly in some areas of the Village. For Johnson, the third dose of the vaccine is therefore “vital”: he recalled that so far the response of the birtannics has been positive, with the record of 656,000 ‘boosters’ administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 24.7 million, and the coverage of 90% of those over 70, double the EU average in proportion and more than double the US. With today’s numbers on infections, however, there is also the forecast of new records of infections between now and Christmas, with peaks in hospitalizations. It is no coincidence that Whitty has invited to reduce social and family contacts during the holidays. (HANDLE).

