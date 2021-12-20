Omicron, Johnson (in trouble with the Tories) for now does not launch new measures in the United Kingdom but admits: “Extremely difficult situation”

In difficulty due to the opposition of the Tories to new measures and because of the photos with almost 20 people, including wines and cheeses, during the first lockdown, the British premier Boris Johnson stall in front of the Omicron variant and takes the decision not to adopt new immediate restrictions against Covid model lockdown in United Kingdom. But the government intends to hold back “Constant control” data on the surge of the variant “Hour by hour”.

At the end of the ad hoc summit of the Council of Ministers, which seemed to be able to launch measures to slow down the race of infections in England with over 90 thousand cases every 24 hours for several days, however, the premier admitted that the situation is “Extremely difficult” with a increase in hospitalizations particularly accentuated a London. He therefore recommended caution to the British, once again encouraging them to get vaccinated, and stressed that the government “reserves the right to take further action”, adding that “there are still some elements to be clarified”.

They were on Johnson’s table three options presented by the team of scientific consultants of the government. The mildest of possibilities is the non-legally binding invitation to families to avoid i contacts they gatherings in private homes. We did not go further, despite the frightening epidemic curve of the last few days. A possibility that had been raised by various sources, given that the premier had already ruled out a convocation of the Parliament before Christmas.

The vote of the Municipalities would in fact be necessary to implement more restrictive measures than the current ones, which include, among other things, the invitation to smartworking, the obligation to wear the mask on public transport and in other situations indoors and the obligation to Green pass to access certain public places and events.

Behind Johnson’s choice there are also tensions and disagreements between the conservatives British who do not support a hard line, branded as “Coercive measures” by Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, in the letter with which he made his own resignation – which had instead been announced for January – in protest “for the current direction” taken by the government.

The resignation of Lord Frost had been read by several observers as the new signal of the unease part of the Tories after the vote against many of them in recent days in Parliament against the package anti Covid measures. And after the farewell of the Brexit minister, many Conservatives, speaking in the British media, had wondered “in which direction are we going”, such as Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defense Committee of the House of Commons.

Johnson also found himself dealing with the scoop of the The Guardian who released a photograph of the British premier in the garden of Downing Street, next to the wife, with wine And cheese, while around there are several staff members, 17 without respecting the spacing, during the lockdown in the May 2020. Although on that occasion the British government had assured it was a “work meeting”, without alcohol. The bottles of wine, on the other hand, are highlighted in the shot published by the authoritative English newspaper.