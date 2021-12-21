Omicron, London cancels the New Year celebrations – World

Labor Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced the cancellation of the celebrations planned in the British capital for the New Year, in the face of the drastic increase in cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron. “With Covid-19 infections at record levels in our city and across the UK, I am determined to do everything possible to slow the spread of the new variant and ensure that public health is not overwhelmed by this winter,” he said. Khan said in a note. “That means we will no longer be hosting the 6,500-strong New Year celebration in Trafalgar Square.” “It will be a disappointment for many Londoners, but we need to take adequate measures to reduce the spread of the virus,” added Khan, noting that “the centerpiece of the New Year celebrations in London” will be “a great live show” on the BBC, ” which will celebrate our city and highlight the highlights of 2021 “.