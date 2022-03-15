“Omicron? Lucky coincidence”: what can happen with Covid

There Omicron variant Covid-19 has shown how this virus has an immense ability to adapt to the host, mutate and partially circumvent the effectiveness of vaccines. Among the causes for which Sars-CoV-2 continues to run after two years without accusing the slightest sign of “fatigue”, we find its ease of transmission, the drop in immunity in both vaccinated and infected people, the antigenic evolution and a number of potential animal reservoirs. This is what some important international scholars stated on a work just published on Nature and from the title that it is all a program: “ Antigenic evolution will lead to new variants of SARS-CoV-2 with unpredictable severity “.

What is antigenic evolution

High vaccination rates and millions of people already affected by Covid suggest that one can be protected forever from Covid. It is true, vaccines save lives, so much so that the hospital situation has radically changed compared to when there were no messenger RNA vaccines but the infection can still be caught. The researchers, speaking of antigenic evolution, spoke of “ a modification ongoing viral antigenic profile in response to host immune pressures “In practice, the more a virus can mutate to survive, the less prepared our immune system can be to prevent reinfection and new disease. Omicron has shown that SARS-CoV-2 is capable of”. a noticeable antigenic escape in a relatively short period of time “but, as we are observing, in the vast majority of cases of those who have been vaccinated or had the previous infection, the disease resolves itself in a few days without leaving any aftermath.

The characteristics of Omicron

Compared to the Wuhan strain, the variant features approx 50 mutations of amino acids and is noticeably different from the other Vocs (i.e. Variants of Concern) of the past, i.e. Beta, Gamma and Delta. Its rapid spread in already highly immunized populations revealed that these mutations “ allow the variant to easily infect individuals with immunity due to previous infections or vaccinations “ , the scientists point out. In September 2020, after an initial period of relative evolutionary stability, the first variants began to emerge, clearly differing from the progenitor. “ Currently, nothing suggests that antigenic evolution will slow down in the future “future” and Cov (the coronavirus families) would be only the tip of the “ evolutionary iceberg “. Hundreds of Sar-CoV-2 lineages continually diverge from each other over time and” evolutionary theory predicts increasing possibilities of immune escape variants in the future “.

What is the most “adaptive” virus

Here is how we got to this point, comparable to Darwin’s theory according to which the weakest individuals are eliminated with natural selection, from humans to animals but this also applies to viruses. The evolution of Covid has resulted in the most contagious variant of all, Omicron, which evolved from a completely different virus in the beginning. “ Therefore, the most suitable virus is the one that transmits to the greatest number of hosts ” (guests, ed) – the researchers say – In a naive population with all susceptible, a virus can best achieve this by becoming more contagious “. As the world population is gradually becoming more covered (vaccines and infection), it is expected that Sars-CoV-2 will increasingly optimize its transmissibility” refining its ability to reinfect immune individuals by being highly infectious “ .

There thesis is that the increasing levels of immunity may accelerate the antigenic evolution we talked about earlier, “ increasing both the risk of reinfection and potentially the prospect of greater disease severity of reinfections Indeed, Omicron’s rapid spread was possible thanks to the virus’s extraordinary ability to reinfect already immune people, exemplifying this evolutionary strategy.

“Lucky coincidence”

According to the researchers, then, Omicron is the first variant less virulent than the others and this signal has been interpreted with enthusiasm as a sign that the end of the pandemic is approaching. However, the lower gravity of Omicron “ it is nothing more than a lucky coincidence “: compared to the previous ones, Omicron appeared as the exception because the” immune escape “, the virus’s need to survive vaccines and previous infections,” needs to hit ever-changing goals “ . In a nutshell: as long as it can live, the virus must continually reproduce. Now it is doing it in a much less dangerous way than in the past but it is not certain that it cannot to evolve again in a more dangerous way for the human organism. “ A more pathogenic future coronavirus would wipe out and replace Omicron along with the features that contribute to its lower severity “say the researchers.