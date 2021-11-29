Omicron, mild symptoms on those who are immunized. The contagious knot and the hypothesis on arrival: in Italy since the summer

As in a boxing match, after so many punches taken by the coronavirus (lockdowns in Austria and Slovakia, contagions on the rise in Germany and the rest of Europe), here is the blow of the Ko: the Omicron variant. Stock exchanges and doubts about vaccines. But is it really so? In reality, after the initial fear, supported by the inevitable winter resurgence of the virus and the reluctance of many to vaccination, we move between hypotheses and some may be less dramatic on Friday. The experts themselves, in fact, throw water on the fire, because “there are no scientific reasons for this alarm. There is a virulent form of communication that borders on hysteria. From a virological point of view, an accurate study and a few weeks are needed to evaluate the effects on vaccinated people. For now we suspect that it is more contagious but it will be the experiments that will tell us if it is more virulent, but it could also be less, ”says Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian Medicines Agency. So much so that “some colleagues are telling me that these subjects are mainly paucisymptomatic”, therefore mild.

SYMPTOMS

And this is precisely the first ray of sunshine in the storm, which Palù himself underlines: infected people “have no symptoms such as lack of smell, they have headaches, cephalias and some feverishness, we’ll see”. And the first to highlight it was Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Physicians Association: “Omicron causes a mild disease without important symptoms” and therefore we must not panic “unnecessarily”. The expert says she first observed the variant in a man in his thirties who complained of fatigue and a mild headache, but none of the usual coronavirus symptoms. “What we are seeing clinically in South Africa, and I remember that they are in the epicenter – he underlines – is extremely bland. For us these are mild cases. In two weeks maybe we will say something different. ‘ Also unlike the Delta, so far the patients have not reported loss of smell or taste and there has not been a large drop in oxygen levels but above all fatigue. Almost half of the patients with treated Micron symptoms were not vaccinated.

INFECTION

But is B1.1.529 really more contagious? For now, the hypothesis is based on the 258% increase in infections in South Africa in a week, of which 90% for the new variant but we still need time to be certain. Then there is the question of the age of those affected. Despite many asymptomatic, many young people mostly complain of widespread pain and fatigue. However, at the first place of concern remain elderly people with concomitant diseases, for which vaccination is always essential, and those still undecided, especially in a country, which has covered just 23.6% of the population and Botswana with the double dose. about 20%, But the average in Africa is 6% and has many areas with less than 1% from Chad to Gambia to Tanzania.

VACCINE PROTECTION

And the vaccine continues to be the main weapon against the virus, despite the old or new mutations because, as Rudo Mathiva, director of the intensive care of the Baragwanatah Hospital underlines, “among the hospitalized, 65% are not vaccinated and most some of the others have only one dose. ‘ Therefore the main concern is that, although B1.1.529 has all the mutations known to date, the vaccine efficacy remains reliable. Omicron more contagious and “perhaps there may be a reduction but not a zeroing in the strength of the vaccine”, speculates the well-known virologist, Fabrizio Pregliasco, so the protection from serious illness and death should remain valid and in any case Pfizer and Moderna are already ready ” in a hundred days “to produce an updated one.

PERIOD OF ORIGIN

Finally, a hypothesis, which could be excellent news: Omicron – according to preliminary studies conducted in South Africa – could already be present since last July-August and therefore would have spread widely in a large part of the globe. This could mean that the defenses work as well as the vaccines and therefore we must continue with the coverage of the population, with the third dose, especially in Italy to face the Delta, and accelerate the global vaccination campaign, in order to slow down future mutations.