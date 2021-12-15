Omicron, Moderna enhances the vaccine and launches the “reinforced” super booster against the variant – Il Tempo





Moderna, the American pharmaceutical company that together with Pfizer supplies vaccines against Covid in Italy, is evaluating a third dose (booster) at full dose to combat the Omicron variant of Covid. “Next week we will provide data on this and other approaches.”





From the studies carried out so far it emerges that on the one hand, after the two doses of the primary cycle, the titers of neutralizing antibodies, although detectable, were “significantly lower” for Omicron compared to the original wild-type virus (original). But on the other hand, the booster has been shown to “significantly increase” the defenses. This was reported by the company that communicated what emerged from “a first look at the evaluation of the vaccine and the booster” of 50 micrograms (dose halved compared to those that are inoculated in the primary cycle) against the new mutant. “After the primary 2-dose series of our vaccine – he informs via Twitter – people had detectable neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron”, but “they were significantly lower than the wild-type virus”. However, “a booster dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine at the dose level of 50 µg significantly increased the titers of the neutralizing antibodies to Omicron,” adds Moderna explaining that “this and other data was sent to a server” where it is published the works in pre-printed version (not yet subjected to peer review), in order to be immediately available.





The US company calls these initial figures “encouraging”. He announces, “We are actively working on our 3-part strategy to address the Omicron variant. We expect data on a 100 microgram booster,” ie full dose, “and our approaches to the multivalent mRna vaccine in the coming week.”



