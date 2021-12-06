Omicron, monitoring by the European Health Center: “In Europe 213 cases, in Italy 10”

To the December 6 have been confirmed another 30 cases of Omicron in the European Union / European Economic Area (EU / See). It emerges from the latest update of theEcdc, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, on the new variant of Sars-Cov-2. The new cases bring the grand total to quota 213 infections from Omicron confirmed so far in the area, reported by 18 countries. Italy for the moment stops at 10. The last was found in Sardinia, from the laboratory of Microbiology and Virology from the Aou di Sassari, who analyzed the swab of a passenger on the flight Rome-Alghero arrived on the island last Sunday, returning from a trip to South Africa.

Read Also Omicron variant, first case identified in Sardinia. Today the monitoring of the ISS to understand its diffusion in Italy

The cases of Omicron identified are divided as follows: Austria (11), Belgium (9), Czech Republic (1), Denmark (32), Finland (7), France (25), Germany (15), Greece (1), Iceland (12), Ireland (1), Italy (9), the Netherlands (18), Norway (19), Portugal (34), Romania (2), Spain (7), Sweden (7) and Latvia (2) . The latter is the most recent of the countries that have intercepted the variant. Ecdc reminds that “they are currently investigations into numerous probable cases are underway in various countries“. All cases for which information is available result asymptomatic or mild. So far no deaths have been reported, confirms the ECDC, while specifying that “these data should be evaluated with caution as the number of confirmed cases is too low to understand if the clinical spectrum of Omicron’s disease differs from that of the previously detected variants ”. Finland also “reported cases with medical history that reported trips within the EU / See (Sweden)”. In any case, the majority of infections related to contacts that have made trips to those areas that first reported Omicron remains in the majority. “On the basis of publicly available and limited sources – the Ecdc experts report – most of the confirmed cases have an epidemiological link with people who have a history of travel to African countries, or with some of those who have taken connecting flights in other countries. locations between Africa and Europe “.

Outside the EU / See have been reported 693 cases of Omicron from 29 countries: Argentina, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Ghana, India, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, USA, United Kingdom, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Overall, globally there were 905 confirmed cases, reported by 47 countries.