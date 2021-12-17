Omicron, monoclonals do not work against the variant (except one) – Corriere.it

from Cristina Marrone

Only the GSK and Vir sotrovimab antibody does not seem to lose efficacy against the new variant. Paxlovid antiviral could also represent a turning point. Merck disappointment with molnupiravir

The Omicron variant is making the world go wild. Early laboratory and field studies report a significant decline in vaccination efficacy of all preparations on the market with different percentages depending on the vaccine. This new strain has in fact significantly affected the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent symptomatic infections, even with a third dose. Cases of Omicron reinfection are worrying even among those who have received a double or even triple dose and the level of protection may further decrease over time even if it has not yet been established by how much. In the light of data that is anything but comforting, it is interesting to understand what the situation of anti Covid drugs we have at our disposal to prevent the disease from becoming serious. Do they continue to work against Omicron?

There is good and bad news.

The bad news concerns monoclonal antibodies, administered by infusion, which if proposed early to high-risk subjects at the onset of infection can block the entry or duplication of the virus, inhibiting the development of the disease or in any case causing a less disease serious

Based on preliminary laboratory tests carried out in Germany just one of these antibody cocktails, sotrovimab (or Xevudy, trade name also used by Ema) produced in Italy by Vir Biotechnology and by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) able to counter Omicron. Another drug called DZIF-10c also seems to act against the new variant, but its experimentation is still in phase 1-2 while Sotrovimab is already in use also in Italy (and an intramuscular version is being developed that at least in theory would not need a hospitalization for administration).

German researchers from the University of Cologne found that the anti Covid therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose much of their effectiveness when exposed to the Omicron variant in the laboratory. The neutralizing activity of several monoclonal antibodies is strongly influenced by the Omicron variant and this will limit the treatment options the German scientists said. Another group of Goettingen researchers also came to similar conclusions and stated that the Eli Lilly antibody cocktail failed to inhibit the entry of Omicron in human cells while Regeneron’s Ronapreve was inefficient against the variant. Also in this study only GSK’s sotrovimab remained active against Omicron and a third work confirms the efficacy of Sotrovimab.

In the United States, health officials are stocking up of this monoclonal antibody and sotrovimab treatments have been suspended to put aside the drug, which will be indispensable when Omicron is prevalent according to the Washington Post

Why only the monoclonal antibody from GlaxoSmithKline still proved effective? The peculiarity of this drug is that the Swiss scientists who created it started from the sfrozen angue of a patient who became ill in 2003 from SARS, as explained in the study published in May 2020 in Nature, and not from the blood of Sars-CoV-2 patients as in other monoclonal antibodies such as Eli Lilly and Regeneron. In the blood of the Sars-1 patient, two antibodies were isolated which also recognized the Spike of Sars-CoV-2 and neutralized the infection in the preserved part of Sars-CoV-2, the one that is not varied and common with other coronaviruses and with all variants. For this reason sotrovimab would be able to neutralize without problems the variants in circulation, including Omicron.

What other weapons do we still have available against Omicron? The good news comes fromantiviral from Pfizer, the Paxlovid, which has just received a positive opinion from the EMA (European Medicines Agency) before the final marketing approval. Pzizer announced Tuesday that his pill probably it will also work against the Omicron variant. Based on laboratory experiments conducted by the company the drug appears to be able to attack a key protein of the Omicron variant.

The advantage over the monoclonals that Paxlovid a molecule that is taken orally, therefore at home, which has been specifically studied against Sars-CoV-2 and therefore not a repurposed drug. It binds to the main protease of the virus (Mpro), a specific enzyme of Sars-Cov-2 necessary for the replication of the virus. The protease, target of the drug, is an extremely conserved enzyme: we can therefore hope that Paxlovid will be effective on all variants of Sars-CoV-2. The inhibition of Mpro becomes a choke point for the virus and makes it unable to replicate and our immune response capacity is not involved in the mechanism. Furthermore, there would be only one mutation in the main protease, so the drug should not suffer any decline against Omicron, as demonstrated by the first tests in the laboratory.

The final analyzes conducted by Pfizer on over 2200 unvaccinated volunteers high-risk severe disease confirm initial studies more limited in numbers published last month. The study, says the pharmaceutical company, showed that the pill reduced the need for hospitalization in high-risk adults with Covid-19 in 1989

% whether treatment was administered within three days of the onset of symptoms and88% when given within 5 days. Only 0.7 percent of patients who received Paxlovid were hospitalized within 28 days of starting the study and none died. In contrast, 6.5 percent of patients who received a placebo were hospitalized or died.

Pfizer also released preliminary data from a separate study that looked at people with a lower risk of serious Covid disease. The study involved vaccinated people with a risk factor for serious disease, as well as unvaccinated patients with no risk factors. Among this group of 662 volunteers, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 70 percent, the company said.

The two studies also evaluated the viral load , reduced by more than 10-fold in patients treated with Paxlovid: a detail that could help reduce transmission between infected people.

Therapy actually consists of two drugs to be taken for five days: Two 150 mg tablets of Paxovid twice daily and one 100 mg Ritonavir daily for a total of 25 pills. Paxlovid is not in fact taken alone but accompanied by Low dose ritonavir, another viral protease inhibitor used for HIV, but which is used in this case to raise blood levels of Paxlovid, without any antiviral effects.

As it suggests Eric Topol, Professor of Molecular Medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, adapting Professor Ian McKay’s model of Swiss cheese, Pfizer’s pill adds a new level of protection that adds to all the others already known.

On the other hand, the updated data on the effectiveness of Merck’s anti Covid pill are disappointing. The Complete Antiviral Study molnupiravir highlights a reduction in hospitalization and deaths by 30% compared to the initial 50% announced in October, when the survey was not yet complete and the data has just been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. There is also a lot of concern that the drug might induce dangerous mutations also in human cells (a problem seen only in vitro) and there are doubts about its safety in pregnancy: the FDA has highlighted several possible risks including possible toxicity and birth defects. For now, the drug has been approved for emergency use in the UK while EMA is still evaluating it.